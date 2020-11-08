Turkish ministry confirms Albayrak resignation; lira rises 1%

An official at Turkey's finance ministry confirmed on Sunday that Berat Albayrak resigned after the minister said on Instagram that he was stepping down, after which the lira currency firmed more than 1% in early Asian trade.

Earlier, two sources at the Turkish presidency could not immediately confirm Albayrak's decision to step down after two years as finance minister. As markets opened for the week, the lira strengthened to 8.46 at 1802 GMT.