Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seen buoyant, dollar likely to extend losses

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan shot up 6.2% last week to clock its best weekly performance since early June. Analysts warn the road might get tougher from here as investors focus on Biden's ability to expand fiscal stimulus and measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 04:09 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seen buoyant, dollar likely to extend losses

Stocks are expected to stay buoyant on Monday while the dollar is seen likely to extend its downward trend as Democrat Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in a move that analysts say would prop up risk assets. The outcome was largely priced in by markets, which had been trading with the view of a Biden presidency and a Republican-controlled U.S. Senate late last week.

"This combination, of course, likely means a Biden presidency's ambitions will be curtailed in a grid-locked political scene with very few landmark legislative changes being enacted by Congress," said Tapas Strickland, a director of economics and markets at National Australia Bank. "Nevertheless, that also means less likelihood of regulatory changes, particularly favourable for tech, and tax changes which can be bullish for stocks."

Indeed, equities rallied hard last week, with the S&P500 up 7.3%, clocking the best gains in an election week since 1932. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan shot up 6.2% last week to clock its best weekly performance since early June.

Analysts warn the road might get tougher from here as investors focus on Biden's ability to expand fiscal stimulus and measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The United States saw a record number of new infections last week, with the total number of cases nearing 10 million.

A fiscal stimulus plan is still possible despite a divided government, analysts said, though a larger package is less likely. That puts the spotlight on the U.S. Federal Reserve to do more to bolster the world's largest economy. As a result, the dollar has weakened in recent days while growth proxies such as the Australian dollar have rallied as a Biden presidency is seen less likely to be confrontational on trade.

The dollar tumbled 9.3% last week against the Japanese yen, piling on losses of 10.4% the week before. It was last a shade weaker at 103.25. The Aussie was up 0.3%, having jumped 3.3% last week.

Investor focus will also be on sterling and the euro this week with UK-EU trade negotiations coming to a head with the EU summit on Nov. 15. Later in the day the Bank of England chief economist will give a speech on 'The economic impact of coronavirus and long term implications for the UK'.

The euro, which climbed 1.9% last week, was a shade higher on Monday at $1.1887. Sterling was a shade weaker at $1.3146. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad -sources

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded 8 others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday.The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the c...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic might leave next penalty to a team mate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might leave AC Milans next penalty to team mate Franck Kessie, he said after missing his third spot kick of the season in their 2-2 draw with Verona on Sunday. The 39-year-old later scored Milans equaliser in stoppage tim...

WRAPUP 6-Facing a divided U.S., Biden and aides plan for the 'hard work of governing'

Joe Biden and his advisers on Sunday were working on plans to tackle the crises facing a divided America, first and foremost the raging coronavirus pandemic, a day after the Democrat won enough states to clinch the U.S. presidency. Republic...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seen buoyant, dollar likely to extend losses

Stocks are expected to stay buoyant on Monday while the dollar is seen likely to extend its downward trend as Democrat Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in a move that analysts say would prop up risk assets.The outcome was largel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020