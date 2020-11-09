Four people dead in car crash in UP's Baghpat

Four people, including two brothers, died after their car went out of control and crashed into a divider in the Ramala area here, police said on Monday

The accident took place on Sunday night, they said, adding brothers Dharmendra and Kapil and three other people, Naresh, Pramod and driver Naresh Saini, were in the car returning from a marriage party

After the crash, all of them were rushed to the hospital, where Dharmendra, Kapil, Naresh and Pramod (all aged between 35 and 40) died, while the condition of the driver was stated to be stable, the police said.