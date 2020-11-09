Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rainshine Entertainment, Art of Living and Audible collaborate to launch an inspirational audio series: 'Happiness Decoded'

Rainshine Entertainment, Art of Living, and Audible have joined hands to release 'Happiness Decoded', an inspirational audio series by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a humanitarian, spiritual leader, ambassador of peace and human values, and founder of the Art of Living Foundation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:37 IST
Rainshine Entertainment, Art of Living and Audible collaborate to launch an inspirational audio series: 'Happiness Decoded'
Rainshine Entertainment logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9, (ANI/PRNewswire): Rainshine Entertainment, Art of Living, and Audible have joined hands to release 'Happiness Decoded', an inspirational audio series by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a humanitarian, spiritual leader, ambassador of peace and human values, and founder of the Art of Living Foundation. The series is based on Art of Living Programs, that have inspired millions to discover happiness within themselves and changed lives for the better.

Presented by Rainshine Entertainment and produced by Art of Living, 'Happiness Decoded' is a 40-episode English series, also available in Hindi as 'Anand Ki Aur', available exclusively on Audible apps (Audible Suno and Audible.in). In this series, Gurudev shares his wisdom to support listeners in their journey of getting out of the web of negative emotions and transforming those very thoughts to create a sustainable and joyful future. He decodes multiple human emotions to encourage listeners to step away from the instability of the outside world and seek strength from within.

"Life without emotions is very dry. While they add color and excitement to life, emotions can also be overwhelming and sweep you off your feet. It needs some skill to deal with your own and others' emotions. With wisdom, emotions enrich your life and nourish you. This compilation touches on the nuances of so many emotions that are part of everyone's life," said, Gurudev, speaking on the launch of his series on Audible. "It is an honor for us to present Art of Living shows Happiness Decoded and Anand Ki Aur in collaboration with Rainshine Entertainment, exclusively on Audible Suno. With this series, we intend to bring Gurudev's wisdom in an accessible and intimate way. His teachings have helped transform many lives and we hope that our listeners can attain some positivity and happiness through this series," said Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India, commenting on the new show.

"The last six months have seen a plethora of change, be it in the environment we live in, or the kind of entertainment we consume. This has put significant pressure on our daily routine, whether it is working from home, parenting or pursuing hobbies. Simultaneously, people are also now more open to consuming content in new and innovative formats, and the audio medium is increasingly becoming more popular and relevant. Keeping this in mind, it is our privilege to partner with the Art of Living Foundation and Audible to launch 'Happiness Decoded' and 'Anand Ki Aur', which is replete with life lessons from Gurudev Ji in a simple yet meaningful way," said Kiran Nithyanand, SVP Emerging Business, Rainshine Entertainment , who stitched the series together. The show will be available free of cost for all users of Audible Suno and for all members of Audible.in.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia's new virus rules restrain holiday celebrations

Cambodians marked their Independence Day holiday Monday, but new coronavirus restrictions kept them from celebrating at karaoke parlors, beer gardens, museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues, which have been ordered shut until furth...

US Police investigating after black male shot dead outside church in North Carolina

North Carolina US, November 9 ANISputnik A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underway. The ...

Reinventing Diwali with seed crackers

When the skies turn hazy with pollutants and millions gasp for breath, its time for a Diwali rethink on how to combine celebration with caution. And some innovators are ready with at least one answer seed crackers that burst not with sound...

PREVIEW-Cricket-Mighty Mumbai loom as favourites against resourceful Delhi

Delhi Capitals returned as a vastly improved side to reach their first Indian Premier League IPL final but will need an extraordinary effort to upset Mumbai Indians on Tuesday after three unsuccessful attempts to beat the champions this sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020