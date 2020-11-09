Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Maharashtra cuts repo-linked lending rate by 15 bps

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra has reduced its repo linked lending rate (RLLR) by 15 basis points to 6.90 per cent. Bank of Baroda also reduced its RLLR by 15 basis points (bps) to 6.85 per cent from November 1.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:21 IST
Bank of Maharashtra cuts repo-linked lending rate by 15 bps

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra has reduced its repo linked lending rate (RLLR) by 15 basis points to 6.90 per cent.     The lender's retail and MSME loans are linked to RLLR. The new rates are effective from November 7.    “Reduction in RLLR makes our home loan, car loan, gold loan, education loan, personal loan along with MSME loans more attractive and affordable,” bank's executive director Hemant Tamta said in a release

Earlier ahead of the festive season, the bank had also announced processing fee waiver on home, car and gold loans. With this downward revision in RLLR, home loan rates start at 6.95 per cent (0.05 per cent concession to woman and defence personal), car loan rates start at 7.55 per cent and gold loan rates at 7.35 per cent, the bank said.     Bank of Baroda also reduced its RLLR by 15 basis points (bps) to 6.85 per cent from November 1.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

China, which has held off on congratulating U.S. presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.Democrat Biden clinched enough states...

Dilip Ghosh serves legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar over 'Matuas' votes' tweet

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has served a legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asking her to withdraw a tweet, in which she allegedly misquoted Ghosh over Matuas votes, and issue an unconditional apology. According to the l...

Nokia signs services deal with A1 Austria

Nokia on Monday announced it has signed a three-year deal with A1 Austria that covers industrial-grade private wireless technology and services for all existing and new private LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments.The deal which...

Kremlin wants final U.S. election vote count before congratulating anyone

The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the U.S. presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trumps announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020