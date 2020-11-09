Bank of Maharashtra cuts repo-linked lending rate by 15 bps

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra has reduced its repo linked lending rate (RLLR) by 15 basis points to 6.90 per cent. The lender's retail and MSME loans are linked to RLLR. The new rates are effective from November 7. “Reduction in RLLR makes our home loan, car loan, gold loan, education loan, personal loan along with MSME loans more attractive and affordable,” bank's executive director Hemant Tamta said in a release

Earlier ahead of the festive season, the bank had also announced processing fee waiver on home, car and gold loans. With this downward revision in RLLR, home loan rates start at 6.95 per cent (0.05 per cent concession to woman and defence personal), car loan rates start at 7.55 per cent and gold loan rates at 7.35 per cent, the bank said. Bank of Baroda also reduced its RLLR by 15 basis points (bps) to 6.85 per cent from November 1.