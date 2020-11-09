Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books Madhya Pradesh-based firm for cheating UCO Bank-led consortium of over Rs 105 crore

The agency has alleged that from 2011 to 2013, the company availed credit facilities to the tune of over Rs 110 crore from a consortium of banks consisting of UCO Bank, Corporation Bank (now merged with Union Bank of India) and Punjab National Bank, they said. The CBI has also named another director of the company, Suresh Chand Garg (now deceased), as accused in the FIR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:38 IST
CBI books Madhya Pradesh-based firm for cheating UCO Bank-led consortium of over Rs 105 crore

The CBI has booked Madhya Pradesh-based company Narayan Niryat and its director, Kailash Chand Garg, for allegedly cheating a UCO Bank-led consortium to the tune of over Rs 105 crore, officials said on Monday. The agency has alleged that from 2011 to 2013, the company availed credit facilities to the tune of over Rs 110 crore from a consortium of banks consisting of UCO Bank, Corporation Bank (now merged with Union Bank of India) and Punjab National Bank, they said.

The CBI has also named another director of the company, Suresh Chand Garg (now deceased), as accused in the FIR. To allegedly cheat the banks, Narayan Niryat and its directors resorted to various mala fide activities such as diversion of bank funds through its associate and sister concerns without transacting any goods, improper reporting in financial statements and balance sheets, the officials said.

"Further, the complainant bank (UCO Bank) has requested in the complaint for investigation of the role of unknown public servants in the above said fraud committed upon the banks," the CBI FIR alleged. The bank, in its complaint, has alleged that the directors, after availing credit facilities, defrauded the banks and willfully diverted the banks' funds and put the banks to a huge wrongful loss and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves and misused the public money.

"We further inform you that the company has submitted a Compromise Proposal of Rs 37 crore to all three consortium banks against the total outstanding Rs 106.56 crore, which was sanctioned by our bank but due to non-compliance of terms and condition of the OTS by company, same has been failed," UCO Bank has said in its complaint to the CBI which is now a part of the FIR..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

China, which has held off on congratulating U.S. presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.Democrat Biden clinched enough states...

Dilip Ghosh serves legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar over 'Matuas' votes' tweet

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has served a legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asking her to withdraw a tweet, in which she allegedly misquoted Ghosh over Matuas votes, and issue an unconditional apology. According to the l...

Nokia signs services deal with A1 Austria

Nokia on Monday announced it has signed a three-year deal with A1 Austria that covers industrial-grade private wireless technology and services for all existing and new private LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments.The deal which...

Kremlin wants final U.S. election vote count before congratulating anyone

The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the U.S. presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trumps announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020