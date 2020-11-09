Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magicbricks launches tenant verification, rent agreement, payment services on its platform

Realty portal Magicbricks on Monday said it has started new services like rental agreement, tenant verification, and rent payments for home owners and tenants on its platform. Magicbricks said its monthly traffic exceeds 20 million visits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:53 IST
Magicbricks launches tenant verification, rent agreement, payment services on its platform
Magicbricks Image Credit: ANI

Realty portal Magicbricks on Monday said it has started new services like rental agreement, tenant verification, and rent payments for home owners and tenants on its platform. Magicbricks.com is owned by Magicbricks Realty Services, which is a subsidiary of Times Internet, the digital arm of the Times of India Group.

"Services for tenant verification and rental agreement can be availed for prices starting Rs 499. Tenants can also use Magicbricks' Pay Rent platform to transfer rents (up to Rs 45,000) to their landlords by using credit cards and earn reward points," the company said in a statement. Earlier, Magicbricks had launched services like home sanitization, pest control and home loans on its platform.

The rental products are aimed at building a fair and transparent relationship between landlords and tenants, it said. Magicbricks said its monthly traffic exceeds 20 million visits. It has an active base of over 1.4 million property listings.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling hits nine-week high overnight; steadies before next Brexit talks

Sterling edged up in early London trading on Monday after reaching a nine-week high versus the dollar overnight, as Democrat Joe Bidens victory in the U.S. presidential elections saw global markets at new highs and riskier currencies gainin...

SA transitioning from relief to recovery after battling COVID-19: President

After months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country is now transitioning from relief to recovery.Writing in this weeks edition of his newsletter, the President said when the National State of Disaster ...

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

China, which has held off on congratulating U.S. presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.Democrat Biden clinched enough states...

Dilip Ghosh serves legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar over 'Matuas' votes' tweet

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has served a legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asking her to withdraw a tweet, in which she allegedly misquoted Ghosh over Matuas votes, and issue an unconditional apology. According to the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020