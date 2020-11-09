Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nektar.ai raises USD 2.15 mn in seed funding

With over 40,000 business-to-business (B2B) sales teams globally and over 15 million sales professionals, the opportunity for the B2B sales productivity market is around USD 8-10 billion and growing. Nektar's founding team has been initially working in stealth mode with a select list of early adopters and now plans to use the seed funding to further build out its platform and ramp up the engineering and product teams, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:05 IST
Nektar.ai raises USD 2.15 mn in seed funding

B2B sales productivity start-up Nektar.ai on Monday said it has raised USD 2.15 million (about Rs 16 crore) in seed funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Insignia Venture Partners, Arka Venture Labs, Better Capital and Vietnam Investments Group. A clutch of individual investors like Anand Chandrasekaran (Five9 EVP), Ganesh Lakshminarayanan (CEO of Airtel's Enterprise Business), Vinod Muthukrishnan (Chief Growth Officer, CCBU at Cisco), Venkat Tadanki (ex-founder/board member at IBM Daksh) and Aneesh Reddy (Capillary Technologies co-founder and CEO) also participated in the seed funding round, a statement said.

Nektar.ai was founded earlier this year by Abhijeet Vijayvergiya and Aravind Ravi Sulekha. With over 40,000 business-to-business (B2B) sales teams globally and over 15 million sales professionals, the opportunity for the B2B sales productivity market is around USD 8-10 billion and growing.

Nektar's founding team has been initially working in stealth mode with a select list of early adopters and now plans to use the seed funding to further build out its platform and ramp up the engineering and product teams, the statement said. It plans to open up its highly anticipated early access program for general availability later next year, it added.

In the last decade, the investment in sales tools globally has grown by five times, but the average sales quota attainment has fallen 40 per cent, Nektar.ai co-founder and CEO Vijayvergiya said. He added that Nektar.ai is building an artificial intelligence-driven sales productivity solution that will help the go-to-market revenue teams to seamlessly collaborate and make more sales representatives successful in meeting their quota.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Fifty pc jump in home isolation cases in 2 weeks; containment zones count up by 32 per cent

As the national capital reels under the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has mounted to 24,723, a rise of 50 per cent in the last two weeks, while the containment zones count has expa...

Sterling hits nine-week high overnight; steadies before next Brexit talks

Sterling edged up in early London trading on Monday after reaching a nine-week high versus the dollar overnight, as Democrat Joe Bidens victory in the U.S. presidential elections saw global markets at new highs and riskier currencies gainin...

SA transitioning from relief to recovery after battling COVID-19: President

After months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country is now transitioning from relief to recovery.Writing in this weeks edition of his newsletter, the President said when the National State of Disaster ...

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

China, which has held off on congratulating U.S. presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.Democrat Biden clinched enough states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020