Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss bank set to pay USD 79M in FIFA corruption settlements

The bank has cooperated with American authorities since 2015, when a sprawling investigation of corruption in international soccer was unsealed. In 2017, a former banker with Julius Baer pleaded guilty in federal court in New York for his part in managing accounts that laundered bribes for South American soccer officials.

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:17 IST
Swiss bank set to pay USD 79M in FIFA corruption settlements

A Swiss bank implicated in FIFA corruption investigations said Monday it has agreed to a settlement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice and set aside USD 79.7 million to pay expected fines. Zurich-based Julius Baer said the agreement sees the bank "entering into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement" and financial settlement to be charged against its accounts for 2020.

"Julius Baer anticipates that it will execute a final resolution in this matter with the DOJ shortly," the bank said. The bank has cooperated with American authorities since 2015, when a sprawling investigation of corruption in international soccer was unsealed.

In 2017, a former banker with Julius Baer pleaded guilty in federal court in New York for his part in managing accounts that laundered bribes for South American soccer officials. They included Julio Grondona, who was FIFA's former senior vice president and finance committee chairman when he died in 2014. The bank said Monday it reacted to the investigations by "de-risking the business," including by "discontinuing certain individual relationships." Julius Baer was also penalised in February by Switzerland's financial regulator for failing in its duty to combat money laundering, including in its ties to FIFA officials.

The ongoing American investigation has seen more than 40 soccer and marketing officials, and agencies, either convicted, make guilty pleas or be indicted. Some are awaiting sentence or have yet to be extradited from their home countries..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Health News Roundup: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?; CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling hits nine-week high overnight; steadies before next Brexit talks

Sterling edged up in early London trading on Monday after reaching a nine-week high versus the dollar overnight, as Democrat Joe Bidens victory in the U.S. presidential elections saw global markets at new highs and riskier currencies gainin...

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

China, which has held off on congratulating U.S. presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.Democrat Biden clinched enough states...

Kremlin wants final U.S. election vote count before congratulating anyone

The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the U.S. presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trumps announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.Preside...

Soccer-Actors Reynolds, McElhenney bid to buy Wrexham

Wrexham fans can look forward to having a drink with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at matches, the duo said after releasing their mission statement httpswww.wrexhamafc.co.uknewsextraordinary-ballot-rob-mcelhenney-and-rya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020