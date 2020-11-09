UK making "good progress" on travel testing to cut quarantine -minister

Britain is making "good progress" with a plan to allow COVID-19 tests to cut a 14-day quarantine period for those returning from abroad, a change which could help fuel a travel recovery once current lockdowns end, the transport minister said. "We're making very good progress on a test to release programme to launch once we're out of this lockdown," UK transport minister Grant Shapps told an online airport industry conference on Monday.

England's current four-week lockdown is set to finish on Dec. 2.