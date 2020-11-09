Zuari Agro Chemicals posts nearly Rs16 cr profit in Sept quarter

Zuari Agro Chemicals posts nearly Rs16 cr profit in Sept quarterPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:18 IST
Zuari Agro Chemicals on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.80 crore for the quarter ended September
Its net loss stood at Rs 226.08 crore in the year ago period
Total income fell to Rs 1,211.39 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1250.91 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
