Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to enforce existing laws, SOPs to reduce pollution on emergency basis: Panel on air quality

As the blanket of smog over Delhi-NCR thickened on Monday, reducing visibility at many places to just 600 metres, the commission held a review meeting and asked the public to minimise use of personal transport, to work from home and restrict travel unless absolutely necessary. Air quality in the national capital and the adjoining NCR cities was recorded in the "severe" category with calm wind speed exacerbating the effect of stubble burning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:21 IST
Need to enforce existing laws, SOPs to reduce pollution on emergency basis: Panel on air quality

The newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Monday stressed on the need for enforcing existing laws, directions and standard operating procedures to minimize air pollution on an emergency basis. As the blanket of smog over Delhi-NCR thickened on Monday, reducing visibility at many places to just 600 metres, the commission held a review meeting and asked the public to minimise use of personal transport, to work from home and restrict travel unless absolutely necessary.

Air quality in the national capital and the adjoining NCR cities was recorded in the "severe" category with calm wind speed exacerbating the effect of stubble burning. The panel also called for encouraging "coal-using industries in NCR to minimize the use of coal in the coming months".

It called for strict implementation of extant rules, court and tribunal orders regarding stubble burning and use of firecrackers and encouraging industries in NCR to minimize the use of coal in the coming months. "Future action will necessitate consultation with various stakeholders. However, at this stage, the commission stresses on the need to strictly enforce existing laws, rules, guidelines, directions and standard operating procedures to minimize air pollution on an emergency basis," the commission said in a statement.

The panel was of the view that active public involvement was "critical in the abatement of air pollution" and sought co-operation from civil society to report air pollution incidents on the Sameer App of the Central Pollution Control Board, according to the statement. Major immediate measures suggested by the commission include strict enforcement of laws and rules regarding dust control measures, including at construction sites, and burning of municipal solid waste and biomass.

It suggested the implementing agencies to intensify water sprinkling, particularly in dust-prone areas, and use anti-smog guns at pollution hotspots, especially at construction sites. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 477 on Monday, the highest since November 3 last year when it was 494, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Its 24-hour average AQI was 416 on Sunday, 427 on Saturday, 406 on Friday and 450 on Thursday. The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (456), Ghaziabad (482), Noida (477), Greater Noida (478), and Gurgaon (482) also recorded "severe" air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe"..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh govt announces relief for slain soldier's kin

Amaravati, Nov 9 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of army havildar Ch Praveen Kumar Reddy who was killed while trying to foil an infiltration bid by terrorists in Kashmir on Sunday....

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...

BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be game-changer for economy

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that an announcement of a breakthrough in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine would deliver a vital boost of confidence to the economy.Im not close enough to know how credible t...

Villagers attack ECL GM for stopping coal theft; firing in air 'injures woman'

Villagers attacked the car of a general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL on Monday forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the official stopped them from stealing coal from a mine in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020