Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hinduja Global Solutions Q2 net profit up 66 pc to Rs 81.3 cr

Overall revenues for Q2 stood at Rs 13,326 million, an increase of 11.9 per cent year-on-year on a like-to-like basis," HGS Wholetime Executive Director and CEO Partha DeSarkar said. He added that PAT (profit after tax) rose 65.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 813.2 million for the quarter, the highest-ever reported by the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:37 IST
Hinduja Global Solutions Q2 net profit up 66 pc to Rs 81.3 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja Group, on Monday reported a 65.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.3 crore in September 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.1 crore in July-September 2019 quarter, HGS said in a statement.

Its revenue increased 9.4 per cent to Rs 1,332.5 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,217.9 crore in July-September quarter a year ago. "Led by robust healthcare volumes and strong performance in other verticals, HGS reported excellent results in Q2 FY2021. Overall revenues for Q2 stood at Rs 13,326 million, an increase of 11.9 per cent year-on-year on a like-to-like basis," HGS Wholetime Executive Director and CEO Partha DeSarkar said.

He added that PAT (profit after tax) rose 65.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 813.2 million for the quarter, the highest-ever reported by the company. Profit was boosted by a one-time tax reversal charge, he said.

"Despite the current market environment, we continue to see big demand from clients...We won new business or expanded contracts across verticals in Q2, including signing of one of HGS' largest engagements in the UK public sector to be delivered in a Work@Home model," he said. DeSarkar added that the company's sales pipeline for the second half of the fiscal year looks strong, and with open enrollment and the holiday season coming up, it is confident of good FY2021 performance.

The company declared its second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. As of September 30, 2020, HGS had 235 core BPM clients and 699 HRO/payroll processing clients. Its headcount was at 39,578 at the end of the said quarter.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian president, several top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Argentina pushes bill to give Congress control over foreign debt, IMF deals

Argentinas Ministry of Economy said on Monday it would send a bill to Congress that would establish the legislature as the final approver of agreements with the International Monetary Fund IMF and the issuance of new foreign debt.The South ...

FTSE 100 soars to near 3-month high on vaccine optimism

Londons FTSE 100 jumped to a near three-month high on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery, with investors also cheering Democrat Joe Bidens U.S. election victory. The blu...

Leaders of Latin America's largest nations hold off congratulating Biden

The presidents of Latin Americas two largest countries are holding back, even as other leaders around the globe have been lining up to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election. Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020