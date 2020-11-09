Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 soars to near 3-month high on vaccine optimism

London's FTSE 100 jumped to a near three-month high on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery, with investors also cheering Democrat Joe Biden's U.S. election victory.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:55 IST
FTSE 100 soars to near 3-month high on vaccine optimism
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

London's FTSE 100 jumped to a near three-month high on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery, with investors also cheering Democrat Joe Biden's U.S. election victory. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 4.7%, logging its best day since March 24, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 soared 5.2% to a more than eight-month high.

Travel and oil stocks surged 12.3% and 13.2%, respectively, after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. "Today's news is basically just 100% good news and there's not much room for subjectivity or debate, or all glass half empty kind of analysis," said Stefan Koopman, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"The markets are betting that life will return to normal sooner rather than later as there are new pathways out of this crisis, and the market is exuberant to hear this." UK markets started November on a stronger footing as the British government and the Bank of England ramped up stimulus measures to support an economy facing a second nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Brexit news was also in focus, with the European Union saying it was redoubling its efforts to reach a trade deal with Britain this week. Banks, which are considered a barometer for economic growth, added 12.2%.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc surged 18.6% after it forecast annual results above market expectations, while real estate agent Countrywide Plc advanced 41.4% following an early-stage buyout approach from property firm Connells Ltd. Shares of aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce ended nearly 44% higher, having earlier gained as much as 97%, while stay-at-home winners such as Reckitt Benckiser, Just Eat Takeaway.com and Ocado Group Plc tumbled between 5.8% and 11.5%.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar awarded for facilitating movement of migrants during coronaviurs lockdown

Bhubaneswar and Agartala have emerged as the best cities in the country for innovation in urban transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Bihar has been awarded for its commendable initiative to facilitate unprecedented movement of more...

UPDATE 2-Ukrainian president, two top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Ukrainian president, several top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Argentina pushes bill to give Congress control over foreign debt, IMF deals

Argentinas Ministry of Economy said on Monday it would send a bill to Congress that would establish the legislature as the final approver of agreements with the International Monetary Fund IMF and the issuance of new foreign debt.The South ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020