"The Flight of Hope"- special festive decor at High Street Phoenix and Palladium

After a seemingly endless year, finally the festive time is here. Along with the slight nip in the air, the season brings along hope, positivity and fresh ideas across fashion, luxury and entertainment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:36 IST
"The Flight of Hope"- Special Festive Decor at High Street Phoenix & Palladium. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a seemingly endless year, finally the festive time is here. Along with the slight nip in the air, the season brings along hope, positivity and fresh ideas across fashion, luxury and entertainment. Taking cue from it, High Street Phoenix and Palladium are all set to welcome the festivities with a campaign for a beautiful lifestyle- The Flight of Hope.

Personifying elegance and luxury, Palladium is a brand to reckon with. From hosting bespoke art events to international stature themed installations, Palladium leads the art and decor scene in the city. True to its vision, this time around, Palladium has unveiled "The Flight of Hope" - In the time of adversities, what we look forward to is Hope! Hope for a better tomorrow, hope for a fresh start and hope for the best. Inspired through the same thought is this year's Festive decor at HSP, Mumbai. The two swans represent moving forward into a new era with grace, elegance and love. The blooming floral sphere represents the circle of life and the beginning of something new.

Swans are a symbol of grace, beauty, devotion, love, fidelity, purity, peace, partnership, elegance, energy, protection, calmness, creativity, and transformation. Combining the elements of air and water, they also embody eternal life. This Diwali let's come together to celebrate life and new beginning. The campaign and promotion is a tangible world of luxury, where the leading names in fashion, accessories and entertainment gather in a carefully edited wish list of refined art de vivre.

Up your festive style game with a fresh array of options or take a cue and begin your shopping spree at the Mall. Either way you are guaranteed to be in the best dressed lists. The festive season is like no other, when the joy of giving makes it a truly wonderful time to be with friends and family. This festive season, soak in the good vibes and enjoy lights and all things bright at Palladium. Besides top brands to shop from, Palladium has touted itself as a gourmand destination and boasts of a variety of restaurants, dine-ins and bars.

Though the celebrations blend cultural and religious significance in social activities, the beauty of these occasions is that their observance also goes beyond any societal boundaries. Dotting our calendars through the year, these are the times that all of us look forward to as they offer us many moments of enjoyment and escape from the bustle of our daily lives. This gives us the opportunity to bond with family and friends in a spirit of cheer and bonhomie. Although literally every day is an exciting celebration here at High Street Phoenix and Palladium, we particularly cherish the special occasions that bring along with them an increased exhilarating mood.

The very air seems to be infused with the festive spirit, as the year enters its last quarter - and with the bridal season and auspicious days ahead, we look forward to sharing your happiness. This Festive season, the endeavour is to redefine leisure experience for visitors, by introducing innovative and safe shopping concepts and serving as the destination of choice for families to come together and celebrate life once again. Enhance your celebration quotient with our Festive Rewards. You can revel in month-long offerings, through mesmerising installations, music, masterclasses, beauty experiences, great food, attractive deals and many generous giveaways like amazing daily, weekly gifts and sweepstakes like jewellery.

This Festive season, our endeavour is to redefine shopping and leisure experience for visitors, introducing innovative and safe shopping concepts, hosting celebrities, and serving as the destination of choice for families to come together and celebrate life. Ergo, Palladium is the go to destination for those looking for some quality in city entertainment coupled with some great retail therapy.

"Palladium as a destination always offers something special and engaging for our customers. We only want to amplify the customer experience and satisfaction, driving us to incessantly work towards creating new experiences, brands and events. We hope to please our consumers this festive season as a 360 degree one stop shop-fashion, food and festivity," said Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), The Phoenix Mills Limited, commenting on the brand Palladium and its offerings. Palladium, India's sole lifestyle destination strategically located at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai personifies refined elegance, letting shoppers soak in the myriad retail offerings, restaurants, cafes, spas and more! Palladium has redefined the experience of shopping for the high street and luxury labels as well as fine dining and entertainment options for the uber cool consumer all under one roof.

Palladium is a part of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., India's premier retail led, the mixed-used development company, which is promoted by Atul Ruia, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

