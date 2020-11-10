Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abu Dhabi's Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Tuesday said it had opened an in-house face mask production facility in its engineering department that is to manufacture masks for staff and health professionals.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:18 IST
Abu Dhabi's Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Tuesday said it had opened an in-house face mask production facility in its engineering department that is to manufacture masks for staff and health professionals. Demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE, has soared due to the pandemic that has killed over 1.25 million globally.

State-owned Etihad will make and distribute 1.3 million masks over the next three months to flight attendants, other staff and medical professionals, it said in a statement. The masks were three-layered and provide 98% filtration, it said.

Etihad Engineering vice president Haytham Nasir said the production facility could manufacture masks for third-party customers in addition to meeting the airline's own demands. Abu Dhabi state aerospace supplier Strata this year started manufacturing N95 masks following the outbreak of the pandemic. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Leslye Headland's 'Star Wars' series will take place in alternate universe, timeline

Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland says her upcoming Star Wars series for the streaming platform Disney Plus is set in a lesser known, alternate universe and timeline. Headland made the revelation during an appearance on the Fantastic Fra...

Hungary reports 103 COVID-19 deaths, near record highs

Hungary reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, near Saturdays daily record of 107, while new cases rose by 4,140, the government said in a statement.It said the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 rose to 6,153, with a record ...

Mahindra Q2 net profit falls 88 pc to Rs 162 cr

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Tuesday reported a 88 per cent drop in its profit after tax to Rs 162 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, hit by lower sales during the period. The auto major had reported a PAT of Rs 1,355 crore during...

Audi to hike prices across models by up to 2 pc from Jan next year

German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year. The company has revised prices upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020