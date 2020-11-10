Four TN fishermen held by Lankan Navy

FourTamil Nadu fishermen werearrestedby the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday when they were allegedly fishing in the sea off Kodiakarai coast, a fishermen association here said. The fishermenbelonging to Tarangambadi in this district were apprehended for allegedly entering the Lankan territorial waters.

Thefishermenventured into the sea on November 7 and were fishing about 20 knots southeast of Kodiakarai this morning when the Lankan naval personnelcame to the spot and arrestedthem, representatives of the association claimed. Thefishermenhave been taken to Kangesanthurai in the island nation, they said and added that they have lodged complaints with the officials of thefisheriesdepartment.