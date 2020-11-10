Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inflow in gold ETFs drop 35 pc to Rs 384 cr in Oct

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed an inflow of Rs 384 crore in October, a drop of 35 per cent from the preceding month, as investors are opting to invest money directly into equities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:56 IST
Inflow in gold ETFs drop 35 pc to Rs 384 cr in Oct
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed an inflow of Rs 384 crore in October, a drop of 35 per cent from the preceding month, as investors are opting to invest money directly into equities. This also marked uninterrupted inflow for the seventh consecutive month, although the pace of investment into gold ETFs have been trending downwards since July.

Such instruments saw an inflow of Rs 922 crore in July, Rs 908 crore in August, Rs 597 crore in September and Rs 384 crore in October, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed. With the latest inflow, net infusion in a gold exchange-traded fund or ETF category has reached to Rs 6,341 crore in the first eight months (January-October) of the year.

"Though the net inflows continue to remain positive, the pace has decreased considerably. This trend can be correlated with the trends in equities. Increasing economic activity, buoyant equity markets, uncertainty ending with US presidential elections, hopes of a coronavirus vaccine are pushing investors to opt for riskier investments, through direct equities," said Gopal Kavalireddi, head of research at FYERS. Gold, considered a safe haven and a hedge against other riskier asset classes, has taken a back seat at the current time.

"After an excellent year in 2019 and in the first half of 2020, capital flows have shifted into equities," he added. Harshad Chetanwala of MyWealthGrowth.com said the continuous surge in gold prices came to a halt in the first week of August. From there on, gold prices started receding and later remained range-bound for a couple of months.

"In the last six months, August had seen the highest inflows in gold ETF as a drop in the gold price was looked upon as an opportunity by investors because they anticipated gold prices to increase in future," he said. However, in subsequent months the prices have remained between Rs 50,000 and Rs 52,000. This has impacted the inflows as investors have witnessed surge, drop and volatility in gold, which is very much like how gold prices have behaved in the past, he added.

Gold has the tendency to do well during the crisis and then remain flattish for quite some time. The inflows meant assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs climbed to Rs 13,862 crore at the end of October, from Rs 13,622 crore at September-end.

Irrespective of the current situation, Kavalireddi suggested that gold should form a part of every investor's portfolio with an allocation of 10-15 per cent. Considering the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the global economy and the markets, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research of Morningstar India said the segment may continue to gain traction from investors.

Gold functions as a strategic asset in an investor's portfolio, given its ability to act as an effective diversifier and alleviate losses during tough market conditions and economic downturns, he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK firms invested GBP 140mn in India during pandemic-hit months: Report

The reforms introduced by the Indian government such as revising the labour laws, planned single window clearance for licence applications and other incentives have helped British firms stay bullish on investing in the country amid the coro...

J-K LG reviews security arrangements for DDC polls

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming District Development Council DDC election and asked police and other security agencies to facilitate the people for maximum participati...

Norwegian Air could grind to a halt early next year without cash boost

Norwegian Airs cash crisis could force the debt-laden budget airline to halt operations early next year, the company warned as it issued another plea for rescue funding after reporting quarterly results on TuesdayThe rapid expansion of the ...

Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 2 seats, Independent 1

BJP candidates won two seats while an Independent candidate bagged one in the by-election to four Manipur Assembly constituencies, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, officials said. BJP candidates Oinam Lukhoi Singh and Paonam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020