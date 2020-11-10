Left Menu
Development News Edition

RITES Q2 consolidated profit down 44 pc at Rs 132 cr

The company continued to focus on project execution, order book consolidation and sustaining margins.” "EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and PAT (profit-after-tax) stand at Rs 189 crore and Rs 132 crore against Rs 339 crore and Rs 237 crore, respectively, in Q2FY20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:22 IST
RITES Q2 consolidated profit down 44 pc at Rs 132 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

RITES Ltd on Tuesday reported a 44 per cent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 132.36 crore for the quarter ended September. The railways' consultancy firm had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 237.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing. Total revenue during the quarter under review declined to Rs 499.66 crore as against Rs 887.85 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenditure also declined to Rs 325.59 crore as against Rs 563.28 crore for the said period.

Rajeev Mehrotra, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Limited, said, "Despite current scenario, Q2FY21 revenue has increased by 33 per cen cent over the previous quarter. The company continued to focus on project execution, order book consolidation and sustaining margins." "EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and PAT (profit-after-tax) stand at Rs 189 crore and Rs 132 crore against Rs 339 crore and Rs 237 crore, respectively, in Q2FY20. EBITDA and PAT margins are sustained and stand at 37.9 per cent and 26.5 per cent, respectively, due to expeditious execution and timely implementation of cost control measures," the company said. With more than 60 new and extension of the orders, company has been able to achieve its highest ever order book of Rs 6,661 crore. The company secured order worth Rs 948 crore during the September quarter, it said.

With its committed workforce and strong order book in hand, company was able to take up implementation of projects wherever normalcy resumed, it added. On outlook, Mehrotra said, "The results of the quarter reflect positivity about the recovery in business operations and company is still hopeful of a moderate growth in FY21 in anticipation of further easing of COVID related restrictions." RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Startek bullish on India biz; hires 2,000 people in tier 2, 3 cities

BPO company Startek on Tuesday said it has hired over 2,000 people across its tier II and III centres in Chhindhwara, Bhopal, Lucknow and Vijaywada over the last one month. There is a surge in demand across domestic e-commerce, food-tech,...

COLUMN-Successful vaccine would boost oil consumption, but not for 6-12 months: Kemp

Coronavirus vaccines are expected to boost international passenger transportation and oil consumption, but the first significant impact will not be felt until well into the second half of 2021, based on futures price movements on Monday. Br...

Oppose hatred in all its forms, UN chief urges

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres warned that alongside COVID-19, the virus of anti-Semitism and other identity-based forms of hate, has also been spreading.In recent months, a steady stream of prejudice has continued to blight our world an...

Second IPS-cadre rejig in Bengal in two days

In a second IPS-cadre reshuffle in two days, the West Bengal government on Tuesday made Laxmi Narayan Meena the new additional police commissioner of the Kolkata Police, an official notification said. Meena was earlier the Inspector General...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020