Ford adding 350 jobs at 2 plants to make electric vehicles

The automaker says it will add 150 workers at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, to build the new E-Transit full-size van that will go on sale late next year. Another 200 workers will be hired at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ford plans to add 350 jobs at two factories to meet expected demand for electric vehicles that haven't gone on sale yet. The automaker says it will add 150 workers at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, to build the new E-Transit full-size van that will go on sale late next year.

Another 200 workers will be hired at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022. In addition, Ford says it will invest USD 100 million in the Kansas City plant for an assembly line that will build the electric vans.

Ford President of the Americas Kumar Galhotra says the company expects strong demand for the vans as many package delivery companies try to reduce their carbon footprints. The company also expects high demand for the electric pickup. Galhotra says production forecasts will be released later.

