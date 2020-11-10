Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee's stability amidst COVID-19 pandemic comforting, puzzling: Crisil

* * * * Kisankonnect to sell home-made Diwali sweets Farm to table start-up Kisankonnect on Tuesday launched a 'rural homekitchen' to sell home-made Diwali sweets. The start-up helps deliver food items, made by rural women, to urban consumers which helps household incomes in mofussil areas, an official statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:47 IST
Rupee's stability amidst COVID-19 pandemic comforting, puzzling: Crisil

Rupee's stability during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has roiled economies across the world, is both comforting and 'puzzling', the research arm of domestic credit ratings agency Crisil said on Tuesday. The rupee depreciated initially, but has since recovered to the level of 74 against the dollar and is in the league of stable currencies and better performing than all the BRICS currencies, except China, it said.

It attributed the strong show to surplus current account balance, robust foreign flows, high forex reserves, low proportion of short-term debt and weakening tendency of the US dollar. * * * * Kisankonnect to sell home-made Diwali sweets Farm to table start-up Kisankonnect on Tuesday launched a 'rural homekitchen' to sell home-made Diwali sweets.

The start-up helps deliver food items, made by rural women, to urban consumers which helps household incomes in mofussil areas, an official statement said. * * * * Ruskin Bond to be given lifetime achievement award at Tata Literature Live Author Ruskin Bond will be conferred with the lifetime achievement award at the upcoming Tata Literature Live, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar will be poet laureate at the week-long festival beginning later this month, an official statement said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

We see lot of potential to collaborate with India in Indo-Pacific: UK

The UK on Tuesday said it sees a lot of potential to collaborate with India in the Indo-Pacific as the vision of both the countries for the region was very closely aligned. Acting British Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said cooperation ...

Soccer-Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturdays 3-1 win at Everton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the match an...

Jio launches mobile services in Zanskar

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its mobile services in Zanskar area in Ladakh union territory, extending its reach to the remotest and isolated part of Kargil, officials said. The company installed four mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, ...

People of MP reposed faith in Shivraj, it's victory of collective leadership: BJP leaders

With the BJP headed for winning two-thirds of seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, BJP leaders on Tuesday said people of the state have reposed faith in the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and dubbed his predecessor Kamal Nath as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020