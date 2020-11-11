Left Menu
NZ central bank delays start for increases in bank capital to 2022

11-11-2020
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday it had delayed the start of increasing capital requirements for banks until 2022 to help further cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RBNZ also announced that restrictions on dividend payouts put in place in April will be retained until March 31, 2021 or later if required.

The central bank said it would consider reinstating loan-to-value ratio restrictions on high-risk lending, which were removed in May to spur credit flows, from March 2021.

