Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat as tech stocks lose favor

Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, which have boomed during this year's work-from-home trend and powered Wall Street to new highs, extended Monday's losses, weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Trading was choppy as some investors monitored for election uncertainty after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the latest Republican to suggest that President Donald Trump would not concede the White House to Democrat Joe Biden.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat as tech stocks lose favor
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Tuesday as investors favored sectors that suffered most during the pandemic over those that benefited from virus lockdowns and social distancing due to optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would help the economy rebound.

The heavyweight technology, communication services and consumer discretionary sectors dropped sharply while investors moved to small-cap stock indexes and sectors such as energy, industrials and consumer staples. Also chip stocks such as Nvidia were a drag on the technology sector as Apple Inc introduced its first notebook computer with an Apple-designed microprocessor.

"One of the reasons tech is down is the same reason everything else is up. It's the reopening trade. To the extent the economy can reopen sooner rather than later the stay-at-home stocks won't be as valuable," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis. Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, which have boomed during this year's work-from-home trend and powered Wall Street to new highs, extended Monday's losses, weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Trading was choppy as some investors monitored for election uncertainty after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the latest Republican to suggest that President Donald Trump would not concede the White House to Democrat Joe Biden. But Leuthold's Paulsen said most market participants have been largely ignoring the Trump administration's complaints about the election outcome because they have not produced any evidence of a problem with vote counts.

At 2:55 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 243.9 points, or 0.84%, to 29,401.87, the S&P 500 lost 3.47 points, or 0.10%, to 3,547.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 142.29 points, or 1.21%, to 11,571.50. The main U.S. indexes had hit intraday peaks on Monday after Pfizer Inc said the vaccine it has been developing with German partner BioNTech SE was 90% effective against COVID-19.

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday that if Pfizer submits its interim COVID-19 vaccine to health regulators as quickly as expected, the U.S. government expects to start vaccinations in December. Biden hailed the vaccine progress but cautioned that it would be "many more months" before widespread vaccination is available. Meanwhile, daily new U.S. cases topped 100,000 for the sixth straight day.

Value-linked stocks, which tend to outperform coming out of a recession, added 1.2%, while growth stocks were down 0.98%. The apparent breakthrough in a coronavirus vaccine may weaken the case for another large U.S. fiscal stimulus bill, although some investors say that relief is still needed for struggling businesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said on Tuesday he saw no need for a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill. {nW1N2CF04Y] Amgen Inc gained 2.9% after its asthma drug, being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, met the main goal of a late-stage study.

Ulta Beauty Inc rose 2.9% after the cosmetics store chain signed a long-term deal with Target Corp to open its own stores at the big-box retailer's locations. Target gained about 2%. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.78-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 19 new lows.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican police use of guns at feminist protest in Cancun sparks anger, calls for probe

The United Nations and rights groups have urged a probe into the use of firearms by Mexican police this week to disperse a feminist protest in Cancun over the recent death of a young woman.Footage apparently taken by a protester of Monday n...

COVID-19: Slow road to jobs recovery for Latin America and the Caribbean

That is the main finding of a joint report published on Tuesday by the UNs Economic Commission for the region, ECLAC, and the International Labour Organization ILONew ECLAC and ILO report The COVID19 pandemic has sharply affected the empl...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq retreats as technology stocks lose favor

The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns and favored the sectors that suffered most during the pandemic on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would turn around the economy....

Biden stresses importance of N.Irish peace deal in first call to UK's Johnson

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden stressed the importance of protecting Northern Irelands peace deal in the Brexit process when he called UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, hinting at potential tensions over Britains EU exit even as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020