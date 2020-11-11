Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 11

Headlines EU accuses Amazon of breaching antitrust rules https://on.ft.com/3lkk4M4 Ackman places new bet against corporate credit https://on.ft.com/3neTa94 Biden delivers Brexit warning to Johnson in post-election call https://on.ft.com/2JQCohP FA chairman quits after referring to 'coloured' footballers https://on.ft.com/3phNTPS Overview - The European Union has hit Amazon.com Inc with formal antitrust charges over its treatment of the 150,000 European merchants selling goods through its website. - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has put on bet that companies will struggle to pay their debts, just eight months after he cashed in a $2.6 billion profit from a similar trade at the start of the pandemic.

Overview - The European Union has hit Amazon.com Inc with formal antitrust charges over its treatment of the 150,000 European merchants selling goods through its website.

- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has put on bet that companies will struggle to pay their debts, just eight months after he cashed in a $2.6 billion profit from a similar trade at the start of the pandemic. - U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has delivered a warning to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, not to let Brexit destabilise the Northern Ireland peace process.

- Football Association Chairman Greg Clarke has quit from his position, after using what he described as "unacceptable" and offensive language in front of MPs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

