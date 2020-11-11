PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU accuses Amazon of breaching antitrust rules https://on.ft.com/3lkk4M4 Ackman places new bet against corporate credit https://on.ft.com/3neTa94

Biden delivers Brexit warning to Johnson in post-election call https://on.ft.com/2JQCohP FA chairman quits after referring to 'coloured' footballers https://on.ft.com/3phNTPS

Overview - The European Union has hit Amazon.com Inc with formal antitrust charges over its treatment of the 150,000 European merchants selling goods through its website.

- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has put on bet that companies will struggle to pay their debts, just eight months after he cashed in a $2.6 billion profit from a similar trade at the start of the pandemic. - U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has delivered a warning to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, not to let Brexit destabilise the Northern Ireland peace process.

- Football Association Chairman Greg Clarke has quit from his position, after using what he described as "unacceptable" and offensive language in front of MPs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)