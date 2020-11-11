Left Menu
Development News Edition

Captain's Corner: Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off

Another customer, Syed Khadzil, also praised Azrin for finding a creative way to run a food business. "The way he does business is also something unique - being creative with his uniform.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:15 IST
Captain's Corner: Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Every morning, Malaysian pilot Azrin Mohamad Zawawi puts on his white uniform and black captain's hat before heading to work.

But rather than going to the airport, as he has done for two decades, he heads to a small noodle stall he now runs in a suburb just outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur. Azrin, 44, is one of thousands of staff who have lost their jobs after airlines were grounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I need some income because I was retrenched by my previous company," said Azrin, whose most recent employer, Malindo Air, was forced to slash its workforce this month. Deprived of a regular income, the father of four decided to start a food business, selling Malaysian dishes such as a curry noodle dish made from a family recipe, laksa, and a mixed fruit dish called rojak.

His business got a surge of unexpected publicity when a photograph of Azrin wearing his captain's uniform with a red apron taken by his wife and posted on social media went viral. Still, customers say the business, aptly named "Kapten Corner" ("Captain's Corner"), is more than just a gimmick.

"The main thing is the food must be good...I've eaten here twice. The first time I brought my wife and now I bring my friends," said customer Azman Yunus. Another customer, Syed Khadzil, also praised Azrin for finding a creative way to run a food business.

"The way he does business is also something unique - being creative with his uniform. It's a crowd-puller," said Syed. For his part, Azrin hopes his experience can inspire others affected by the pandemic to try new ways to make a living.

"Embrace the challenge and never give up... It's like flying the aircraft, we always move forward," he said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden

Some dramatic moves on immigration are expected in the early days of the Biden administration. Joe Biden will likely use executive orders to reverse some of President Donald Trumps most controversial actions, rolling back moves that were a ...

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain. Long lines have appea...

GOP presses ahead after election with Russia probe review

President Donald Trump may have lost his bid for reelection, but that hasnt stopped Senate Republicans from pressing forward with their politically charged probe of the FBIs Russia investigation. The latest burst of activity came Tuesday wh...

Golf-Im dreams of winning Masters to dish out Korean-style marinated ribs

Im Sung-jae may be a long shot to win the Masters on his first trip to Augusta this week but the talented South Korean has already decided what will be on the menu if he becomes the first Asian to win one of golfs biggest prizes. As well as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020