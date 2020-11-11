Classic Legends sells over 50,000 Jawa motorcycle in 12 months

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:28 IST
Classic Legends on Wednesday said it has sold more than 50,000 Jawa brand motorcycles within a year of its full operations. The company also said it is aiming to expand production capacity as well as dealership footprint.

At its relaunch in the country in November 2018, the company introduced Jawa and Jawa Forty models of the Czech motorcycle brand, while Jawa Perak was launched in November last year. "Jawa Motorcycle crosses the sale of 50,000 bikes. This has been achieved in an effective 12 months of full operations, considering a complete halt during the lockdown period with near-zero inventories due to the waiting period the brand commands," Classic Legends said in a release.

The milestone also signifies an extremely healthy uptake in demand for Jawa motorcycles in the country as it continues to expand both its production capacity as well as dealership footprint to cater to the steady rise in demand. The bikes are being produced at Mahindra & Mahindra manufacturing facility in Pithampur near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which can churn out 0.5 million vehicles per annum.

In 2016, M&M had struck a deal with the bike maker, which allowed Classic Legends to launch and market bikes under the Jawa brand name in the country and East Asian markets. While Mahindra has a 60 per cent stake in Classic Legends, the balance 40 per cent is held by Anupam Thareja, founder of Classic Legends; and Boman Irani, chairman and MD at Rustomjee Group.

"As the newest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market, we are proud of what we have achieved in such a short duration. As a relatively recent start-up, Classic Legends has readied a full-scale production facility to support the three models that we introduced as a part of the resurrection of the Jawa brand, set up an unparalleled and widespread sales network; and have ramped up all our operations constantly to meet customer demands," Classic Legends CEO Ashish Singh Joshi said. Considering the very healthy demand that Jawa is seeing and the fact that the current 50,000 unit sale took longer due to COVID related production challenges, the company is confident of achieving the next 50,000 mark in less time, Joshi added.

The demand for Jawa has just not been restricted to the domestic market alone as Classic Legends has also started exports of these bikes with a batch of Jawa motorcycles being shipped to Europe and Nepal, the release said. The company recently celebrated the delivery of 2,000 Peraks, India's first factory custom bobber, in October 2020, it said.

