I-T refunds worth Rs 1.32 lakh cr issued to 39.75 lakh taxpayers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:18 IST
The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.32 lakh crore to over 39 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal

This include Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 35,123 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 97,677 crore during this period

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,32,800 crore to more than 39.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1,2020 to November 10,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 35,123 crore have been issued in 37,81,599 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 97,677 crore have been issued in 1,93,813 cases," the I-T department tweeted.

