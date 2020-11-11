I-T refunds worth Rs 1.32 lakh cr issued to 39.75 lakh taxpayers

The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.32 lakh crore to over 39 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal

This include Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 35,123 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 97,677 crore during this period

