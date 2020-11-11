Mahant Nritya Gopal Das remains critical: Hospital
The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, admitted at the Medanta hospital here, remains critical, a senior doctor said on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the hospital to enquire about the well being of the 84-year-old seer. Maurya spent around 15 minutes at the hospital
"Yesterday (Tuesday) his (Mahant Nritya Gopal Das) dialysis was done. He is critical, but his condition not deteriorating. He came in a very bad shape. At present he is not on a ventilator, and also not much on support system. His dialysis may be done again," Director of the hospital, Rakesh Kapoor told PTI on Wednesday. Kapoor said the seer was admitted to the hospital for thromboembolism. On Monday, the seer was taken to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious".
