Samaara Tea to invest Rs 12 cr to set up processing plant in Surat

Gujarat-based Samaara Tea will invest around Rs 12 crore to set up a plant in Surat and also plans to enter South India to expand presence in the domestic market. It exports tea to more than 25 countries including the Middle East, UK and South Africa. "We have acquired land in Surat to set up our own land.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:53 IST
Gujarat-based Samaara Tea will invest around Rs 12 crore to set up a plant in Surat and also plans to enter South India to expand presence in the domestic market. Surat-based Samaara Tea, which was founded in 2018, posted a turnover of Rs 8 crore last financial year. It exports tea to more than 25 countries including the Middle East, UK and South Africa.

"We have acquired land in Surat to set up our own land. The total investment is estimated at around Rs 12 crore. The facility will be operational by September next year," Samaara Tea CEO Dheer Shah told PTI. He said the company has already acquired land parcel to set up a plant with a processing capacity of 15 tonnes per day.

The existing plant, having a capacity of 10 tonnes per day in Surat is on leased land and this will be shifted to the company-owned facility. "We procure tea from Assam and then we process and package it," he said, adding that the company sells a variety of teas including black tea and green tea.

Samaara Tea is part of Jivraj Tea, which has been in this business for over three decades. Shah said the revenue during the current fiscal will remain flat because of COVID, but will rise from the next fiscal onwards.

Besides exports, he said the company is selling tea through its own online platform as well as leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Bigbasket and Flipkart. "We are now entering the South India market in a big way through modern trade and distribution channels. Our presence in the Middle East market will help us grow in South Indian cities," Shah said.

He said the company will foray into the South India market in January next year..

