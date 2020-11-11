MTDC, Airbnb collaborate to promote homestay, B&B in Maha

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Airbnb on Wednesday said they have partnered to promote homestay and bed & breakfast (B&B) tourism in the state. By promoting homestay tourism, this partnership will encourage travel to lesser-known destinations and will enable inclusive community-led tourism in the state, which will further enhance economic prospects, according to a statement. Under the agreement, MTDC and Airbnb will promote nearby travel-to destinations in Maharashtra that are off the beaten track and offer a unique experience to travellers and onboard three MTDC properties. Airbnb will also conduct webinars and workshops to train homestay hosts and B&B owners on its enhanced cleaning protocol, the first overarching standardised guidelines for cleaning and sanitation in the home sharing industry, it added.

Through knowledge sharing and training workshops with hosts, this partnership will also aim to enhance the potential of tourism to create jobs and sustain livelihoods for local communities and will spotlight unique properties as more travellers explore stays near metro cities, according to the statement. "Maharashtra is an ecologically and culturally rich state and offers travellers unique travel experiences. We are committed to improving community-driven hospitality that is sustainable and offers accessible, affordable and quality tourism. "With Airbnb, we will strengthen the ecosystem for the growth of homestays and B&Bs in the state, to revive tourism growth in the coming months. We appreciate Airbnb's effort in helping us promote tourism in Maharashtra," State Tourism, Environment and Climate Change and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray said.

According to Airbnb's own search trends and data, destinations within Maharashtra such as Karjat, Igatpuri, Alibag and Panchgani remain widely searched for options. "This partnership is a valuable opportunity to drive rapid demand growth towards domestic tourism and to support economic recovery. We have always been committed to highlighting unique destinations that are off the beaten track, and to ensure that economic benefits of tourism reach as many communities as possible. "We are proud to be working with MTDC, and to support their vision. Rebuilding trust in travel is a long-term mindset and requires a collaborative effort between governments, tourism authorities and private players," Airbnb General Manager (India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan) Amanpreet Bajaj added..