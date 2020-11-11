Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin Atlantic says it can survive worsening travel outlook

A new lockdown in England and accompanying travel ban added to Virgin's difficulties in its main UK to North America market, where a U.S. bar on most arrivals from the UK and Europe is still in place. CEO Shai Weiss said Virgin would survive and that its downside case was for normalised UK to U.S. travel to resume next spring.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:42 IST
Virgin Atlantic says it can survive worsening travel outlook
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Virgin Atlantic's 1.2 billion pound ($1.6 billion) rescue deal two months ago means the airline can survive even if the travel situation worsens, its chief executive told an airline industry event on Wednesday.

International travel remains at very low levels and a surge of coronavirus cases in the last two months has prompted further restrictions, dealing Virgin a new blow just after it stabilised its financial position in September. A new lockdown in England and accompanying travel ban added to Virgin's difficulties in its main UK to North America market, where a U.S. bar on most arrivals from the UK and Europe is still in place.

CEO Shai Weiss said Virgin would survive and that its downside case was for normalised UK to U.S. travel to resume next spring. "The recapitalisation, with the support of our shareholders and new investors and everything that I've mentioned, should see us through, even under more strenuous positions," he told an online conference.

Virgin has cut costs by 335 million pounds this year, Weiss said. It has announced 4,650 job losses during the pandemic, halving its workforce, and shrunk its fleet. Weiss called on the UK government to change its rules quickly so that passenger testing shortens a 14-day quarantine required for arrivals from most countries. The government has said it is making progress with the plan.

"The time to act is now," Weiss said, adding he also wanted the United States and the UK to agree a "travel corridor" to allow quarantine-free travel between them. In contrast to the last UK lockdown when Virgin did not fly for 90 days, Virgin Atlantic has continued to fly in the current lockdown, with some trimming of its schedule, Weiss said, adding that by the end of 2020, it would be flying about 25% of last year's capacity. ($1 = 0.7540 pounds)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt to conduct state-level NTSE exam on December 13

Punjab government on Wednesday decided to conduct the state-level National Talent Search Examination NTSE on December 13 later this year. Punjab School Education Department has decided to reopen the portal for registration for state-level N...

VP Naidu lauds Jal Shakti Ministry for contribution to cause of water conservation

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the Award distribution ceremony of National Water Awards, 2019 today in presence of the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Jal S...

Myanmar opposition demands election re-run as NLD heads for victory

Myanmars main opposition on Wednesday demanded a re-run of a parliamentary election and called for military help to ensure fairness as partial results put Aung San Suu Kyis ruling party on course for another commanding victory.The military-...

Former Kent batsman Graham Cowdrey dies aged 56

Former Kent cricketer Graham Cowdrey has died at the age of 56 after a short illness. A right-handed middle-order batsman, Graham represented Young England before making his county debut in 1984, and he was a regular member of the Kent side...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020