One Stop Online Destination for Hosting Virtual Superhero and Fairytale Princess Parties, kidofied.com Launched

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Children need to be involved in fun activities like birthday parties, home celebrations; and they need a break from a world that has become complicated with lockdown, studies, special online classes and so on. Now, they have a new option - they can push the 'fun' button anytime and log on to www.kidofied.com. Promising to steer children through a 'fun' journey together, Kidofied has been launched as a one-stop online destination for hosting virtual superhero and princess themed parties with an international flavour for children. Kidofied is "fun rolled up" to welcome young children into thrilling, completely immersive and entertaining experiences virtually with their favourite superheroes or fairytale princesses.

It is a one-stop destination for organizing all varieties of themed kids' parties in any part of the country. It can also double up to surprise family members or friends for any occasion like - a child topping a subject or class or winning a match or organizing a fun game or even giving someone a thumbs-up for a good attempt at anything! "Giving children unlimited opportunities to have fun is one of the best ways to help them grow into creative and happy adults. We at Kidofied hope to make virtual celebrations easily accessible and workable for parents and children. Kids can step up and have a fantastic time, and parents can choose and plan a party or simply an evening with your favourite superhero or fairytale princess," said Parbati Bhattacharya, COO, Kidofied, while announcing the launch.

This line of action will surely prove to be a fun story for the children, rewriting the rules of the celebration game and at the same time, it can open up limitless opportunities for families to make the world of their children or friends a totally enjoyable, memorable experience. Kidofied, is a one-stop site that caters to the Indian market. Kidofied is a one-stop destination for organizing all varieties of themed kids' birthday parties in India with superheroes and fairytale princess characters. The superhero parties and virtual cafe is a great opportunity for the entire family to spend a great time opening up unique personalized experiences for kids with their favourite superheroes!

Register now at www.kidofied.com and open up fun times This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Birla-led Indian delegation to attend sixth BRICS Parliamentary Forum today