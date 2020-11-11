Left Menu
Development News Edition

Festive season boosts passenger vehicles, two-wheeler sales in October 2020

While two-wheeler and passenger vehicles sales increased in October 2020, as compared to the same period in the previous year, those of three-wheelers took a hit in the country, as per a statement by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers here on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:58 IST
Festive season boosts passenger vehicles, two-wheeler sales in October 2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

While two-wheeler and passenger vehicles sales increased in October 2020, as compared to the same period in the previous year, those of three-wheeler took a hit in the country, as per a statement by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers here on Wednesday. According to the release, the sale of passenger vehicles in October 2020 was 3,10,294 units as compared to 2,71,737 units in October 2019, marking a growth of 14.19 per cent.

Further, two-wheeler sales were clocked at 20,53,814 units in the previous month, as compared to 17,57,180 units in October 2019, revealing a 16.88 per cent growth. However, three-wheeler sales dipped from 66,985 units in October 2019 to 26,187 units in the last month, reflecting a decrease of 60.91 per cent.

The increase in two-wheeler and passenger vehicles has been witnessed despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting slump in the economy. October also marked the beginning of the festive season in the country with Navratra and Dussehra being celebrated during the month. (ANI)

Also Read: Video of thousands attending Dussehra ceremony in Kharagpur goes viral on social media

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Doctor Strange' actor Mads Mikkelsen in early talks to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Doctor Strange actor Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to replace Johnny Depp taking over his role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. According to Variety, Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production in the UK a...

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since his failed reelection bid to take part in the annual presidential rite. Trump ha...

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sundays Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, the 14th race of the season Lap distance 5.338km. Total distance 309.396km 58 lapsNo race at this circuit since 2011. Lap record Juan Pablo Montoya Col...

German Bund yield pulls back from 2-month highs, ECB comments help

Germanys 10-year bond yield edged off two-month highs on Wednesday, as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine gave way to the view that monetary stimulus to shore up a fragile economy would underpin bond markets moving forward. The European Central B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020