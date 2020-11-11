Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reshuffling economy posts won't solve Turkey's troubles, says Erdogan's ex-ally

He told Reuters the government lacked a coherent strategy to tackle a slump in the lira and an alarming fall in foreign exchange reserves, and Turkey had no good options unless it restores confidence and attracts investment. Erdogan sacked the central bank governor at the weekend and accepted the resignation of his son-in-law and finance minister on Monday, after the lira hit record lows following the bank's decision last month not to raise its policy rate.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:08 IST
Reshuffling economy posts won't solve Turkey's troubles, says Erdogan's ex-ally

Turkey's economic troubles cannot be solved by shuffling the central bank chief and finance minister because institutions have lost independence and credibility under President Tayyip Erdogan's authoritarian drift, a top former ally said.

Ali Babacan, a founding member of Erdogan's ruling AK Party who served as economy minister when Turkey was emerging from a 2001 slump and as deputy prime minister until 2015, formed a breakaway party in March, calling for major reforms. He told Reuters the government lacked a coherent strategy to tackle a slump in the lira and an alarming fall in foreign exchange reserves, and Turkey had no good options unless it restores confidence and attracts investment.

Erdogan sacked the central bank governor at the weekend and accepted the resignation of his son-in-law and finance minister on Monday, after the lira hit record lows following the bank's decision last month not to raise its policy rate. "Given the current political framework it will be very, very difficult for the government to fix things just by changing a couple of people in the economy management...," Babacan said.

Turkey has burnt through $100 billion this year trying to curb the fall in the lira while eschewing a tighter monetary policy. Analysts say the central bank must hike its main interest rate - now at 10.25%, below inflation of around 12% - at its next policy meeting on Nov. 19. But Babacan said this would need the blessing of Erdogan, who - contrary to orthodox economic doctrine - blames high interest rates for pushing up inflation. He sacked the bank governor last year for not cutting rates.

"President Erdogan will have to choose between two options: deteriorating his political capital (with a rate hike), or deteriorating Turkey's economic and financial system," said Babacan. A rate hike risks further choking an economy battered by the global COVID-19 pandemic, but analysts say newly appointed governor Naci Agbal has no choice if Turkey is to avoid further turmoil in the currency market.

In a speech on Wednesday Erdogan promised a new growth strategy financed by international investment, stressing the need to raise reserves. But he repeated his assertion that interest rates "are the cause of inflation". "NO CHECKS OR BALANCES"

Babacan, who leads the new Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), is one of two prominent politicians who have broken from Erdogan to set up rival parties ahead of elections due by 2023 but which could be called earlier. Both parties register low single-digit backing in polls, but have helped erode support for Erdogan, who relies on an alliance with nationalists to maintain his parliamentary majority.

Erdogan, modern Turkey's longest serving leader, has centralised power under an executive presidency adopted after a failed 2016 coup which also led to a purge of tens of thousands of military personnel and state employees. "All the checks and balances in a good democratic system evaporated quite fast," Babacan said, leaving Turkey subject to "one person's instincts, emotions and personal convictions".

The government says its post-coup crackdown was a necessary response to multiple security challenges, and that institutions such as the central bank operate independently. Turkey has also seen the share of international investment in its treasury bonds dwindle to 3% from 20%-25% three years ago.

Unless it can find fresh investment and foreign currency inflows, it will struggle to restore financial stability, Babacan said. In the short term, investors seeking better returns than the negative rates in Europe could be tempted to return "if they see a small light" of hope in Turkish markets.

But any durable recovery would need a systemic overhaul. "If we believed that the country would recover under Erdogan's management, we would not have founded this party," Babacan said. "Our strong conviction is they will not be able to fix the problems, and the problems will only grow." (Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Doctor Strange' actor Mads Mikkelsen in early talks to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Doctor Strange actor Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to replace Johnny Depp taking over his role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. According to Variety, Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production in the UK a...

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since his failed reelection bid to take part in the annual presidential rite. Trump ha...

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sundays Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, the 14th race of the season Lap distance 5.338km. Total distance 309.396km 58 lapsNo race at this circuit since 2011. Lap record Juan Pablo Montoya Col...

German Bund yield pulls back from 2-month highs, ECB comments help

Germanys 10-year bond yield edged off two-month highs on Wednesday, as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine gave way to the view that monetary stimulus to shore up a fragile economy would underpin bond markets moving forward. The European Central B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020