Left Menu
Development News Edition

PLI scheme to help India meet domestic needs, boost exports: Goyal

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, announced for 10 key sectors including textile and automobiles, would help India become self-reliant, boost manufacturing as well as enhance exports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:59 IST
PLI scheme to help India meet domestic needs, boost exports: Goyal

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, announced for 10 key sectors including textile and automobiles, would help India become self-reliant, boost manufacturing as well as enhance exports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The government on Wednesday approved the scheme for 10 sectors, taking the total outlay for such incentives to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over a five-year period.

Goyal said the government will do the hand-holding for these sectors over the next five years. "The PLIs announced earlier for the telecom, APIs and medical devices have got encouraging responses. The incentives will help India become strong, self-sufficient, self-reliant, and meeting our domestic needs as well as for exporting," he said.

He also said the viability gap funding scheme for the social sectors will bring in private investment in the social sectors like drinking water, health and education, and help in meeting the needs of the people. Meanwhile, speaking at a webinar, he invited the global investors to invest in India by taking benefit of the huge domestic market, and conducive business environment in the country.

Goyal said the Indian economy is coming out of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and several data sets indicate that the country is returning back to business. "Indian exports were up by 5 per cent in September. After a small dip in October, the exports in the first week of November have also shown 22 per cent growth. Imports are also picking up, showing that economic activity is normalising," the minister added.

"We have liberalised several sectors including defence, agriculture, coal, mining, and space technology. More private investment is welcome in these sectors," he said adding that the government should be out of consumer-oriented businesses and non-core sectors. Further, the industry and exporters hailed the extension of the PLI scheme to ten sectors, stating that it would help in boosting manufacturing.

Deloitte India Partner Anand Ramanathan said the scheme would help in localising manufacturing and promoting greater levels of indigenisation from a supply chain standpoint. "The announcements will help attract greater investments in the food industry which is a critical driver of employment and will also have a cascading impact on agriculture and allied sectors," he said.

Sharing similar views, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Arvind Sharma said the scheme will boost production, exports, foreign exchange earnings and employment. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said it will further felicitate the vision of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, "thereby not only making our products but also making brand India globally competitive".

Inclusion of 10 sectors will reduce import dependence on these products providing level playing field to domestic sector. The sectors are related to advance chemistry cell battery, electronic/technology products, automobile, pharmaceutical, telecom and networking products, textiles products, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, white goods (ACs and LED), and speciality steel.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lira soars as Erdogan promises new economic era in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new economic growth strategy on Wednesday based on stability, lower inflation and international investment, an abrupt shift in rhetorical gears that sparked an rally of up to 4 by the lira.Erdogan ...

Political activities in Karnataka BJP camp after CM indicates cabinet reshuffle

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated cabinet reshuffle is on cards, political activities intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state on Wednesday. Some ministerial aspirant MLAs met at Water Resources Minis...

'SC is there to protect, if state targets individuals'

The Supreme Court Wednesday said if the State targets individuals then they must realise that the apex court is there to protect them and asked the high courts to not fall short of exercising constitutional duties in protecting personal lib...

Prestige Estates Q2 net profit down 40pc at Rs 94 cr

Bengaluru based realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended SeptemberThe company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020