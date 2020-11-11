Left Menu
Development News Edition

PLI scheme to boost auto sector: SIAM

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved giving PLI to sectors such as auto, pharma, telecom, textile, food product and solar PV, providing Rs 2 lakh crore worth production-linked incentives to 10 sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:01 IST
PLI scheme to boost auto sector: SIAM
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Auto industry body SIAM on Wednesday said the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the government will increase competitiveness and take the growth of the sector to the next level. Stating that the industry was eagerly waiting for this scheme, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Kenichi Ayukawa welcomed the move "for enabling the auto industry to be a part of the global value chain with an allocation of Rs 57,000 crore, over the course of next 5 years."

"We thank the government of India for echoing its confidence in the Indian automobile industry, as the industry was eagerly waiting for this scheme to increase its competitiveness and take the growth of the sector to the next level," Ayukawa said. The industry is looking forward to the details of the scheme that would be rolled out by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, he added. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved giving PLI to sectors such as auto, pharma, telecom, textile, food product, and solar PV, providing Rs 2 lakh crore worth production-linked incentives to 10 sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lira soars as Erdogan promises new economic era in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new economic growth strategy on Wednesday based on stability, lower inflation and international investment, an abrupt shift in rhetorical gears that sparked an rally of up to 4 by the lira.Erdogan ...

Political activities in Karnataka BJP camp after CM indicates cabinet reshuffle

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated cabinet reshuffle is on cards, political activities intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state on Wednesday. Some ministerial aspirant MLAs met at Water Resources Minis...

'SC is there to protect, if state targets individuals'

The Supreme Court Wednesday said if the State targets individuals then they must realise that the apex court is there to protect them and asked the high courts to not fall short of exercising constitutional duties in protecting personal lib...

Prestige Estates Q2 net profit down 40pc at Rs 94 cr

Bengaluru based realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended SeptemberThe company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020