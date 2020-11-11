IL&FS Engineering net loss widens to Rs 73cr in Sept quarter

IL&FS Engineering on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 73.16 crore in the quarter ended September. The engineering arm of the troubled IL&FS Group had reported a total consolidated net loss after exceptional items and tax at Rs 56.64 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total consolidated income from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 77.65 crore as against Rs 144.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company's expenses during the September quarter were Rs 103.23 crore as against Rs 141.57 crore in the year-ago period.