Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro to provide on social media average waiting time at busy stations during peak hours

Starting November 12, the official social media pages, handles of the DMRC will post updates on the average waiting time at ten stations during peak hours in the morning (8:30 AM to 10:30 AM) and evening (5:30 PM to 7:30 PM), it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:47 IST
Delhi Metro to provide on social media average waiting time at busy stations during peak hours

In a first, the Delhi Metro, starting Thursday, will provide on social media real-time average waiting duration at a few busy stations during morning and evening peak hours, officials said. The information will be provided in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes, they said. This initiative is aimed at helping commuters plan their journey effectively so as to avoid long queues at entry or exit, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

"In a first, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will provide real-time average waiting time at selected busy stations during morning and evening peak hours, in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes," the DMRC said in a statement. Starting November 12, the official social media pages, handles of the DMRC will post updates on the average waiting time at ten stations during peak hours in the morning (8:30 AM to 10:30 AM) and evening (5:30 PM to 7:30 PM), it said. The stations covered under this initiative are -- Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Huda City Centre, Lal Quila, Barakhambha Road, JLN Stadium and Saket, the DMRC said.

The operations staff deployed at these stations will continuously monitor the crowd at these stations during peak hours and assess the waiting time. The same will further be informed to commuters if it goes beyond 20 minutes, through official social media handles and pages of DMRC. In case of any fluctuations in traffic or crowd, the waiting time will be modified accordingly and will be also informed subsequently, it said. The selection of these stations and the timings for providing updates has been done on the basis of traffic observed during peak hours.

"This is being started on an experimental basis and will be considered for implementation on more stations, if required, on the basis of the feedback received from the commuters," it said. Presently, commuters are being permitted into metro stations only after adhering to prescribed COVID-19 safety norms. The number of passengers in the trains has also been restricted to ensure social distancing.

The DMRC has also advised commuters to keep at least 15-20 minutes extra time for their travel due to the new travel protocols in place which were implemented when the metro services resumed from September 7 onwards..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Teen pregnancy costs Latin America billions of dollars a year - U.N.

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - High rates of teenage pregnancy in Latin America cost governments in the region billions of dollars of year while worsening poverty and inequality, according to research publi...

African Energy Chamber forecasts increased gas monetization

In its latest Africa Energy Outlook 2021 released earlier this week, the African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org forecasts increased gas monetization across the continent on the back of decarbonisation and industrialisation drive.The Afric...

Jodhpur: Kin of workers killed in wall collapse seek relief, govt jobs

Relatives of the eight labourers killed in a wall collapse in Rajasthans Jodhpur on Wednesday held a protest, demanding compensation and government jobs. Eight labourers had died after a wall of an under-construction factory collapsed in Ra...

Mehbooba congratulates Tejashwi for RJD's poll show in Bihar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti congratulated RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday on his partys performance in the Bihar Assembly election, saying he set the agenda on real issues in the polls as opposed to divisive politics. The Rashtriya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020