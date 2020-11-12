NASSCOM Recognizes CoreStack in the Prestigious 'League of 10' as a Part of Emerge 50 Awards for 2020

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that it has been recognized by National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) in the prestigious 'League of 10' as part of NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards for 2020. NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards is India's most prestigious & prominent awards in the software product industry, with the mission to find and recognize the most innovative software product companies who would be the future trendsetters from India. Several of the companies from this elite league had successful exits and went on to become unicorns.

In the 12th edition of the awards this year, NASSCOM received an overwhelming 750 applications across categories. After a rigorous screening process which included nominations and shortlisting based on unique technology value proposition, growth rate, and go-to-market strategy, CoreStack presented its product to a Jury comprising of industry experts and veterans that ranked CoreStack among the elite ‘League of 10’ companies. Back in 2016 CoreStack founders strongly believed that the upswing in digital transformation and cloud would result in an increasing need for governance and automation. Also, multi-cloud would be a new normal which would further accentuate the need for real governance. Their predictions have come true with more and more enterprises adopting cloud services from multiple vendors.

CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution enables enterprises to continuously run an efficient, cost-effective, secure, and compliant cloud. To achieve this, it applies a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI, declarative definitions, connector-less model, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology. A great testimonial to the transformational value CoreStack adds to enterprises is that one of its newest customers, Examity - A world leader in online proctoring, reduced cloud costs by 40% and saved $1.5 million within the first months of deployment. CoreStack was recently selected as a TiE50 Winner by TiEcon, the world’s largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. “To be selected for the NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards is a great privilege and to be in the prestigious League of 10 is an awesome honor. Value-based innovation and a culture that flourishes in adding transformational value to customers are the key factors for our success”, said Krishnakumar Narayanan, Co-Founder, and COO of CoreStack. “We couldn’t have achieved this without the support of our growing list of satisfied customers, partners, investors, advisors, employees, and well-wishers,” he added.

About NASSCOM The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 2800-member companies including both Indian and multinational organizations that have a presence in India. Our membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from start-ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Service Centers to Engineering firms. Guided by India’s vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. Our strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India’s IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the Industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity. NASSCOM has played a key role in not just the growth of the Industry to become a $180+Billion industry today, but we have helped establish the Tech industry in India as one of the most trusted partners, globally. NASSCOM continues to make significant efforts in contributing towards India’s GDP, exports, employment, infrastructure development and global visibility. Our membership base constitutes over 95% of the industry revenues in India and employs over 4 million professionals, and as technology blends into every aspect of the economy, we expect the industry to become key driver of growth, development and inclusion for the country. Our mission is to make India a global hub for Innovation and Talent so when the world thinks Digital, the world will think India. About CoreStack CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to rapidly achieve Continuous and Autonomous Cloud Governance at Scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well Architected Framework (WAF). Enterprises face significant cloud challenges including unpredictable and unabated cloud costs, ever growing security risks, stringent regulatory compliance needs and operational complexities as they navigate the digital transformation journey. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges by offering deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation. With a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, connector-less model and a patented cloud service-chaining technology, CoreStack continually innovates to harness the real power of cloud. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. The company is backed by venture investors including Dallas Venture Partners (DVP), Z5 Capital and Start Smart Labs. CoreStack was recognized as IDC Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions and in the Gartner Magic quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms in 2020. Earlier in 2019, Gartner named CoreStack as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. CoreStack is a Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Partner. Learn more at www.corestack.io/discover.

#Hashtags #cloud #cloudgovernance #cloudmanagement #cloudmanagementplatforms #cloudsecurity #cloudcompliance #cloudcosts #corestack #cloudcomputing To Watch the Video Click on the Link Below: Continuous & Autonomous Cloud Governance and Compliance at Scale PWR PWR.