Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy witnessing strong recovery: Sitharaman

Under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi, 26.62 lakh loan applications were received out of which 13.78 lakh loans totalling Rs 1,373.33 crore were sanctioned. The Finance Minister said credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers has been achieved through Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:53 IST
Indian economy witnessing strong recovery: Sitharaman
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Indian economy is witnessing a strong recovery after a long and strict lockdown. Addressing a press conference to announce more stimulus measures to boost growth, she said macro-economic indicators are pointing towards recovery.

She noted that COVID-19 active cases have declined from over 10 lakh to 4.89 lakh with case fatality rate (CFR) at 1.47 per cent. Giving out details of recovery, she said composite purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 58.9 per cent in October versus 54.6 per cent in the previous month, registering strongest increase in output in close to nine years.

Energy consumption growth trended higher in October at 12 per cent year-on-year, while Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have grown 10 per cent to over Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Daily railway freight tonnage grew by an average 20 per cent year-on-year versus 12 per cent, she said adding bank credit has improved 5.1 per cent.

Also, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in April-August at USD 35.37 billion has seen a 13 per cent rise on a year-on-year basis. RBI has predicted a strong likelihood of Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3 2020-21, ahead by a quarter from the earlier forecast, she said adding prominent economists have suggested that the rebound is not only due to pent up demand but also due to strong economic growth.

Giving details of the progress made on the previous stimulus announcements under AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyaan, Sitharaman said 28 states/union territories (UTs) have been brought under the national portability of ration cards with effect from September 1. This now covers 68.6 crore beneficiaries who now have an option to lift their food grains from any fair-price shops (FPS) of their choice in any of these 28 states/UTs, she said.

Intra-state portability is also enabled in these 28 states/UTs, she said adding 1.5 crore monthly transactions are happening. Under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi, 26.62 lakh loan applications were received out of which 13.78 lakh loans totalling Rs 1,373.33 crore were sanctioned.

The Finance Minister said credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers has been achieved through Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs). "So far 183.14 lakh applications have been received and have issued KCCs for 157.44 lakh eligible farmers and sanctioned a limit of Rs 1,43,262 crore in two phases," she said.

Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), proposals worth Rs 1,682.32 crore from 21 states were sanctioned. As much as Rs 25,000 crore has been disbursed to farmers under the additional emergency working capital fund, she said.

Sitharaman further said, Rs 2.05 lakh crore was sanctioned to 61 lakh borrowers. Of this Rs 1.52 lakh crore has been disbursed. As much as Rs 26,889 crore worth of portfolios have been bought by public sector banks (PSBs) under the partial credit guarantee scheme, she said adding Rs 7,227 crore was disbursed to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs).

She said Rs 1,18,272 crore worth of loans have been sanctioned to 17 states/UTs for liquidity injections in electricity distribution companies. Of this, 11 states have received Rs 31,136 crore. The Finance Minister said Rs 25,000 crore has been provided as additional capital expenditure to the Ministry of Road Transport and Ministry of Defence.

Also, 11 states have been sanctioned Rs 3,621 crore as interest free loan towards capital expenditure, she said. Further, Rs 1,32,800 crore of income tax refund has been made to 39.79 lakh assesses, she added.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda emerges as top performer in Electricity Regulatory Index Report 2020

Uganda has for the third time in a row emerged as the top performer in this years Electricity Regulatory Index Report published by the African Development Bank AfDB.org.The East African country, along with Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Keny...

Commerce Ministry seeks stakeholder suggestions for next foreign trade policy

The Commerce Ministry on Thursday sought suggestions from stakeholders, including industry and trade associations, for the formulation of next foreign trade policy FTP. The FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic grow...

Dhanteras shopping kicks off; high prices of gold, silver may dent sales

Pre-Diwali Dhanteras sales of gold and silver kicked off on Thursday but overall business is likely to be a muted affair in view of sharp rise in prices and subdued demand due to the COVID-19 induced economic hardship, according to jeweller...

Ethiopian military has 'liberated' west Tigray, PM says

Ethiopias military has defeated local forces in the west of Tigray state, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, accusing his foes of atrocities during a week of fighting that threatens to destabilise the Horn of Africa. Air strikes an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020