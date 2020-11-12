Left Menu
Development News Edition

responsAbility Investments commits to apply gender lens through climate fund

The fund qualified for the 2X Challenge by meeting the Employment Criteria with at least 50% of its portfolio companies actively improving and providing quality employment for women.

EIB | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:50 IST
responsAbility Investments commits to apply gender lens through climate fund
“We applaud and support responsAbility's commitment to applying a gender-smart investment lens to its climate fund and to joining the 2X Challenge,” said Jorim Schraven, Director Impact and ESG at FMO, the Dutch development bank. Image Credit: Flickr

During the Finance in Common Summit, responsAbility Investments, a leading Swiss sustainable asset manager, commits to apply a gender lens to its investments through its climate fund. With this commitment, the climate fund, a private debt fund addressing lack of access to clean power primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa and South and South-East Asia, qualifies for the 2X Challenge. The 2X Challenge is a leading initiative deploying and mobilizing capital to empower women and enhance their economic participation in emerging markets.

The fund qualified for the 2X Challenge by meeting the Employment Criteria with at least 50% of its portfolio companies actively improving and providing quality employment for women. The energy sector is one of the least gender-diverse sectors with only 32% of the workforce being women (IRENA 2019). Applying a gender lens will help the climate fund ensure that female talent is attracted and retained and that they can contribute to this growing industry.

responsAbility is supported by FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, and the European Investment Bank (EIB). FMO is a member of the 2X Challenge and the EIB has adopted the 2X Challenge Criteria, which aims to advance opportunities for women through enterprise support, leadership, and career progression, quality employment, and products/services that enhance women's economic participation. The 2X Challenge aims to identify eligible companies directly or through financial intermediaries that are committed to one or more of these areas. It exceeded its target of $3bn in commitments in June 2020.

"We applaud and support responsAbility's commitment to applying a gender-smart investment lens to its climate fund and to joining the 2X Challenge," said Jorim Schraven, Director Impact and ESG at FMO, the Dutch development bank. "We see responsAbility's climate fund setting an example by supporting women's economic empowerment in the energy sector, and we are looking forward to partnering together to deliver towards the climate action and gender equality SDGs."

Thomas ÖSTROS, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) said: "Supporting gender smart investment is smart economics. It is vital to enhance business productivity and to catalyse economic growth, social cohesion and social justice. As the EU bank, together with our partners, we are committed to ensuring that our investment benefits all parts of our communities equally. I am very proud to be supporting responsAbility's climate fund with FMO, which qualified today for the 2X Challenge."

Antoine Prédour, Head of Climate Finance at responsAbility commented that "Success always includes a holistic outlook and I am proud to be part of this initiative. It's about time that gender equality is being considered a must, no matter the type of investment."

responsAbility is piloting a gender smart investing framework for its fund to promote the advancement of gender equity and other social and environmental outcomes for the benefit of its businesses. To do so, it receives technical assistance from Power Africa and advisory services from leading impact and gender advisors Sagana and Catalyst at Large.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Norway views Norwegian Air debt as key obstacle to aid

Norwegian Airs debts of more than 5 billion and a confusing ownership structure are the main obstacles to any extra state aid, Norways transport minister said after the government this week rejected a cash injection plea. The pioneer in low...

DHL Express to invest EUR 750 mn in Asia Pacific region

Logistics firm DHL Express on Thursday said it will invest EUR 750 million about Rs 6,600 crore in the Asia Pacific region on the back of e-commerce growth. DHL Express will invest EUR 690 million between 2020 and 2022 to build or expand ...

WHO chief says coronavirus is "not tired", urges vigilance

The general public may be tired of the new coronavirus but should remain on high alert, the chief of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.We may be tired of Covid-19 but it is not tired of us. European countries are struggling but...

New update brings Sept 2020 security patch, EIS to OnePlus 5/5T

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update, OxygenOS 10.0.1, to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The latest over-the-air OTA update bumps the devices Android security patch to September 2020 and brings the Electronic Image Stabilization EIS ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020