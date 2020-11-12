Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 retreats after 8-day rally as recovery concerns weigh

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after rallying about 8% this week as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.7%, led by bank and energy stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 traded flat.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:05 IST
FTSE 100 retreats after 8-day rally as recovery concerns weigh

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after rallying about 8% this week as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.7%, led by bank and energy stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 traded flat. Official data showed Britain's economy grew by a slower-than -expected 1.1% in September from August even before the latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

"A swollen summer of economic activity hasn't repaired the damage done in the first half of year though," said Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell. "The new lockdown means the UK can expect to end 2020 significantly behind where it started."

UK markets, however, have sharply rebounded this month from a 5% fall in October as a slew of stimulus measures and positive vaccine data supported hopes of a sooner-than-expected economic recovery. On the Brexit front, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said that Britain hoped for a trade deal in coming days.

In company news, luxury brand Burberry Group Plc jumped 4.3% after its sales returned to growth in October. Engineering company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc fell nearly 4% after it sold 94% of new shares in a 2 billion pound ($2.64 billion) rights issue.

Insurer Legal & General Group Plc slipped 3.9% after it kept its final dividend payment for 2020 flat. Specialty chemicals maker Croda International fell 2.1% after Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight".

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Missing Israeli soldier found dead near Jerusalem, military says

An Israeli soldier reported missing this week was found dead near Jerusalem on Thursday, the Israeli military said.The military said it was investigating the circumstances of the soldiers death in cooperation with the Israeli police. The so...

Online short film fest with women's safety as theme

At a time when womens safety is a great concern, a Kerala-based cultural centre is organising an online short film festival to honour the memories of mythical bird, Jatayu, who stood for the safety and pride of women. Titled SHE, the festi...

Akshaya Patra aims to serve mid-day meals to 5 million children by 2025

As it entered its third decade of service, the Akshaya Patra Foundation has said it aims to serve mid-day meals tofive million children by 2025. On November 11, 2000, twenty years ago, the Foundations first kitchen was inaugurated by the th...

India imposes anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass from Malaysia

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on clear float glass, used in automobiles and refrigeration industries, from Malaysia for five years with an aim to guard domestic industry from cheap imports. The duty was imposed after a recommendation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020