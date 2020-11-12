Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Aviation Services awarded new ground handling license in DRC

Under the terms of the COEA, NAS will offer comprehensive ground and cargo handling services at Kinshasa, Lubumbashi and Goma international airports in DRC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwait | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:23 IST
National Aviation Services awarded new ground handling license in DRC
NAS’s commitment includes significant investments into operations such as ground handling equipment, infrastructure, facilities, technology and human capital. Image Credit: ANI

National Aviation Services (NAS) (NAS.aero), a leading airport services provider has been awarded a new ground handling license - Certificat d'Operateur d'Assistance en Escale (COEA) by the Civil Aviation Authority (Autorité de l'Aviation Civile - AAC) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Under the terms of the COEA, NAS will offer comprehensive ground and cargo handling services at Kinshasa, Lubumbashi and Goma international airports in DRC.

NAS's commitment includes significant investments into operations such as ground handling equipment, infrastructure, facilities, technology and human capital.

Hassan El-Houry, Group CEO, NAS said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the AAC for awarding this license to NAS. As a part of our commitment, we will not only invest in physical resources and technology but also into the recruitment and training of local talent to offer more employment opportunities and career options for youth in the country."

NAS has a presence in close to 50 airports across Africa, the Middle East and South Asia serving more than 100 airline customers and operating more than 45 lounges. Following the highest international aviation standards, NAS also holds a number of global certifications including IATA's Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) illustrating the company's commitment to providing high-quality services, with a focus on safety and security.

El-Houry explained, "By utilizing our global experience and expertise, combined with our relationships with international airlines, we look forward to enhancing airport services in the country to compare with world-class standards including innovation, efficiency and safety."

NAS, recognized as one of the fastest-growing aviation services in the emerging markets, has a strong presence in Africa. In the face of the global pandemic, NAS has driven efforts to ensure uninterrupted services to both cargo and passenger flights in and out of the region.

El-Houry highlighted, "The global pandemic led to a major slowdown of the aviation industry. This win is of great significance to NAS as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment and continued fast-paced growth in the emerging markets."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Blowback against Trump campaign law firm targets clients, recruiting

Jones Day, the go-to law firm for U.S. President Donald Trumps election campaign, is under fire for representing Republicans in a lawsuit over Pennsylvanias extended deadline to receive mail-in ballots, with law students threatening to boyc...

Q2 FY21 Pre-Provision Profit grew by 10% YoY to ₹ 21 Crore

Consolidated Collection Efficiency Improves to 91 in Oct20 vis--vis 66 in June 20 AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Arman Financial Services Ltd Arman, a Gujarat-based non-banking financial company NBFC, with interests in microf...

K'taka govt assigns KIOCL, MECL for mineral exploration in state

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to release a grant of Rs 65.23 crore to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited to identify mining areas in the state. We have recognised two companies of t...

India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

Hyderabad, Nov 12 PTI The 12thEdition of India Game Developer Conference IGDC, a unique for the industry, by the industry event will be held online from November 17 to 20 and it will be free for everyone, the organisers said on Thursday. Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020