National Aviation Services awarded new ground handling license in DRC

National Aviation Services (NAS) (NAS.aero), a leading airport services provider has been awarded a new ground handling license - Certificat d'Operateur d'Assistance en Escale (COEA) by the Civil Aviation Authority (Autorité de l'Aviation Civile - AAC) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Under the terms of the COEA, NAS will offer comprehensive ground and cargo handling services at Kinshasa, Lubumbashi and Goma international airports in DRC.

NAS's commitment includes significant investments into operations such as ground handling equipment, infrastructure, facilities, technology and human capital.

Hassan El-Houry, Group CEO, NAS said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the AAC for awarding this license to NAS. As a part of our commitment, we will not only invest in physical resources and technology but also into the recruitment and training of local talent to offer more employment opportunities and career options for youth in the country."

NAS has a presence in close to 50 airports across Africa, the Middle East and South Asia serving more than 100 airline customers and operating more than 45 lounges. Following the highest international aviation standards, NAS also holds a number of global certifications including IATA's Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) illustrating the company's commitment to providing high-quality services, with a focus on safety and security.

El-Houry explained, "By utilizing our global experience and expertise, combined with our relationships with international airlines, we look forward to enhancing airport services in the country to compare with world-class standards including innovation, efficiency and safety."

NAS, recognized as one of the fastest-growing aviation services in the emerging markets, has a strong presence in Africa. In the face of the global pandemic, NAS has driven efforts to ensure uninterrupted services to both cargo and passenger flights in and out of the region.

El-Houry highlighted, "The global pandemic led to a major slowdown of the aviation industry. This win is of great significance to NAS as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment and continued fast-paced growth in the emerging markets."

(With Inputs from APO)