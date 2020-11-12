PFC net profit jumps 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sep qtr

Left Menu
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:23 IST
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday reported a 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,290 crore in the July-September quarter on account of higher revenues. Its net profit was Rs 2,497 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said. Total income of the company rose to Rs 18,171.41 crore in the said quarter from Rs 15,537.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

