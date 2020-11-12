Left Menu
US STOCKS-S&P futures muted as COVID-19 cases surge; tech stocks shine

New coronavirus cases in the United States surged above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, with the situation expected to worsen as winter sets in.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Futures tracking the S&P 500 were little changed on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline of the roll-out of an effective vaccine, while technology stocks headed higher for the second straight day.

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, which are among stocks that have logged strong demand for their products and services in the work-from-home environment, rose about 0.5% each in premarket trading, while futures for the Nasdaq 100 were up 0.4%. New coronavirus cases in the United States surged above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, with the situation expected to worsen as winter sets in. New York became the latest state to introduce social distancing restrictions on Wednesday.

American Airlines Group Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, among companies dealt the hardest blow from the virus outbreak, fell between 1.0% and 2.3%. Investors will keep an eye out for the Labor Department's report at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), which is expected to show jobless claims fell slightly in the latest week, but the pace of job recovery slowed as fiscal stimulus waned.

Wall Street's three main indexes have climbed between 8% and 11% in less than two weeks on prospects of measured industry regulation from a potentially divided Congress, as well as an encouraging update from a late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial. After markets close, Walt Disney Co and networking gear maker Cisco Systems Inc are slated to report results.

At 06:15 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 0.35% and S&P E-minis fell 0.03%.

