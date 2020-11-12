Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stimulus measures to support stressed sectors, spur job creation: India Inc

India Inc on Thursday welcomed the bouquet of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said these would deliver festive cheer and have a multiplier effect on the growth trajectory through support to stressed sectors, thrust to job creation and increased private investments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:39 IST
Stimulus measures to support stressed sectors, spur job creation: India Inc

India Inc on Thursday welcomed the bouquet of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said these would deliver festive cheer and have a multiplier effect on the growth trajectory through support to stressed sectors, thrust to job creation and increased private investments. Sitharaman announced tax relief on select home sale deals, enhanced credit guarantee programme for small businesses and provided incentives for new job creation as the government widened stimulus measures to boost the economy. The measures that also include additional fertiliser subsidy and already announced production-linked incentive scheme for manufacturing units, totalled Rs 2.65 lakh crore, taking the cumulative stimulus package announced since the lockdown to almost Rs 30 lakh crore, or 15 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product. "It is heartening to note that despite fiscal constraints, the government chose to hasten the recovery process by spending an additional Rs 2.65 lakh crore, thus taking the cumulative fiscal stimulus (till date) to Rs 17.2 lakh crore or 9 per cent of GDP," said Uday Kotak, President, CII. He said the government's decision to extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee will help the sectors, which employ a large number of people, tide over the cash crunch and working capital issues, in the wake of low demand. Ficci President Sangita Reddy the clear focus on housing, infrastructure and construction shows that the government wants to leverage the huge multiplier impact these sectors have to rev up the economy that is already showing multiple signs of recovery. "We saw a powerful multi-sectoral boost coming in from the government today," she said. The industry body complimented the finance minister for the "huge Diwali bonanza" that will lift growth, employment, exports and make India part of the global value chains. "Of the dozen announcements that we heard today, perhaps the most significant was the one relating to the production linked incentive scheme wherein 10 new champion sectors have been added with an outlay to the tune of Rs 1.46 lakh crore," Reddy added. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sanjay Aggarwal said the reforms will have a multiplier effect on the economic growth trajectory through enhanced demand, job creation, increased private investments, escalated exports and growth of sectors that have strong backward and forward linkages. Sitharaman cited data, including increase in tax collections for goods and services, rise in energy consumption and improvement in bank credit to state that the economy was seeing "strong recovery" taking root. The Indian economy has recovered from its worst-ever contraction of 24 per cent in the April-June quarter but will end up shrinking by close to 10 per cent in the fiscal year to March 2021, as per forecasts.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

33rd Guwahati Book Fair from December 30

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair by the state-run Publication Board Assam will begin from December 30, more than nine months after it was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 12-day book fair is scheduled from December 30 to January 10 next...

English COVID infections doubled in October - Imperial College study

English COVID-19 infections rose sharply in October with double the number of cases reported by the end of the month compared to the beginning ahead of the reintroduction of a national lockdown, a large study said on Thursday.The study, led...

Delhi Prisons staff, TN Special Police personnel donate plasma

Delhi Prisons staff and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, which carries out security duty at Tihar Jail, who have recovered from COVID-19, donated plasma here on Thursday, jail officials said. Director General Delhi Prisons Sandee...

CAI sets up 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon

The Cotton Association of India CAI on Thursday said it inaugurated its 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon, Maharashtra to provide reliable and timely cotton testing facilities locally. CAI has one of the largest network...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020