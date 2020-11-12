Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction of India-funded Integrated Check Post begins in Nepalgunj in Western Nepal

India is building the Integrated Check Posts on either sides of Indo-Nepal border to systematize the movement of cross-border cargo trucks between the two countries by bringing customs and immigration facilities under one roof, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:46 IST
Construction of India-funded Integrated Check Post begins in Nepalgunj in Western Nepal

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Nepal's Urban Development Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha on Thursday jointly witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction of an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Nepalgunj in Western Nepal, aimed at bolstering bilateral trade and people-to-people contact. Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal’s Minister of State for Urban Development Rambir Manandhar also witnessed the virtual ceremony along with Ramesh Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development from Kathmandu. India is building the Integrated Check Posts on either sides of Indo-Nepal border to systematize the movement of cross-border cargo trucks between the two countries by bringing customs and immigration facilities under one roof, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here. The ICP at Nepalgunj, once completed, will have export and import cargo handling facilities including warehousing, refrigerated cargo facilities, medical, plant and animal quarantine areas, amenities for travellers, CCTV and other security systems, 24/7 power backup, waste-water treatment facilities, etc. to facilitate smooth movement of cargo and passenger vehicles. The facility is aimed at promoting systematic approach to cargo handling and, therefore, will result in saving of time and reducing overall transaction costs for cross-border trade and commerce, it said.

ICPs at Birgunj and Biratnagar were jointly inaugurated and operationalized in April 2018 and January 2020 respectively by the Prime Ministers of the two countries. The cost of the current two-year project is Rs 147.12 crores. The facility will be built on about 61.5 hectare land identified by the Nepal Government in Janaki Rural Municipality of Nepalgunj.

A similar facility is being built on the Indian side in Rupaidiha by the Lands Ports Authority of India and the work on the facility started in May this year and over 10 per cent construction work has been completed. During the construction period, the ICP Nepalgunj project is expected to create local employment and boost local economy by way of direct and indirect job creation and also supply of essential raw material and items from local markets, the statement said. Overall the facility created under the project is envisaged to promote cross-border trade and economic activities between India and Nepal, it said.

"In line with ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, the Government of India is committed to enhance connectivity with Nepal, including facilitating and promoting border trade and economic activities,” the statement said. Goyal also announced that India will take up the construction of a fourth ICP at Bhairahawa in Nepal. Presently, the execution modalities and implementing agency for the project are under consideration. "The creation of advanced cross-border logistics and infrastructure facilities over the last three years is expected to further boost connectivity and help realize the shared pursuit of stronger and mutually beneficial trade, economic and people-to-people trade ties between India and Nepal," the statement added.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris' job?

Election Day is over but California already is consumed with its next high-profile political contest the competition to fill Kamala Harris soon-to-be-vacant US Senate seat. In this race only one vote matters, because there is only one vote...

EU unveils first plan to address LGBT rights, discrimination

The European Union unveiled Thursday its first strategy for improving the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, intersex and queer people, amid deep concern about widespread discrimination, notably in Poland. The EUs ex...

Goa's COVID-19 count up by 107; tally at 45,605

With the addition of 107 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa reached 45,605 on Thursday, an official from the health department said. While the coastal state did not report any casualties during the day, 192 patients rec...

33rd Guwahati Book Fair from December 30

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair by the state-run Publication Board Assam will begin from December 30, more than nine months after it was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 12-day book fair is scheduled from December 30 to January 10 next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020