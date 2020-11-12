Business briefs 3

Coimbatore-based software company Kovai.co on Thursday announced the acquisition of Udaipur-based software-as-a-service player Cerebrata for an undisclosed sum. In a statement, Kovai said the acquisition will strengthen its product portfolio through the addition of Cerebrata’s Microsoft Azure Management Tools, according to an official statement.

* * * Advertising Standards Council upholds 90 pc of complaints against ads in Aug, Sept * The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday said it upheld 90 per cent of the complaints made against advertisements in August and September this year. The self-regulatory body looked into complaints against 317 advertisements, of which 64 were promptly withdrawn on ASCI’s intervention. The independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) evaluated the remaining 253, of which complaints against 221 advertisements were upheld.

There has been a spurt in such means of wrong advertising tactics adopted by companies in the education sector, as 101 of the 221 advertisements were from this industry, an official statement said..