Panama's Copa Airlines to resume flights to Venezuela late November

Panama's Copa Airlines to resume flights to Venezuela late NovemberReuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 06:13 IST
Panama's Copa Airlines said on Thursday that it would resume flights to Venezuela on Nov. 24 following an eight-month suspension because of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Copa Airlines will initially operate three flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from Panama to Caracas but is waiting to receive authorization for other destinations, it said in a statement.