Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance to invest USD 50 mn in Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures

"The said investment will be made in tranches over the next 8-10 years," it said. BEV, the filing said, seeks to find solutions to the climate crisis by flexibly investing to develop breakthrough energy and agriculture technologies. "BEV will invest the funds raised from the investors to support innovation in clean energy solutions," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:12 IST
Reliance to invest USD 50 mn in Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures
Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries has invested USD 50 million in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate change company owned by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In a filing to stock exchanges, Reliance said it will make the investment in tranches over the next 8 to 10 years.

"The capital contribution commitment of USD 50 million constitutes 5.75 per cent of the size of the fund contemplated at present," the company said. The transaction is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The oil-telecom-to-retail conglomerate said it has "entered into a definitive agreement, for making a capital contribution, up to USD 50 million, in Breakthrough Energy Ventures II, L.P. (BEV), a limited partnership, newly incorporated under the Delaware State Laws, United States of America." Breakthrough Energy Ventures is attempting to find solutions to the climate crisis through breakthrough energy and agriculture technologies. It will invest the funds raised, to support innovation in clean energy solutions. "The said investment will be made in tranches over the next 8-10 years," it said.

BEV, the filing said, seeks to find solutions to the climate crisis by flexibly investing to develop breakthrough energy and agriculture technologies. "BEV will invest the funds raised from the investors to support innovation in clean energy solutions," it said. "The results of these efforts would have significant relevance for India and are expected to benefit the entire mankind and also provide good returns to the investors."

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TCS, Auckland Business School launch APAC-focused Digital Sustainability Index

Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday said it has partnered with the Centre of Digital Enterprise CODE at the University of Auckland Business School to develop a world-first APAC Digital Sustainability Index. The main goal of the index is...

GRAPHIC-Give me a W, V, and a K: describing the post-COVID economic outlook

What appeared to be a sharp V-shaped growth rebound from the first pandemic lockdown, now seems like a W -- these are among the myriad of letters and signs economists are using to describe the outlook for a world turned upside down by COVID...

Fears world's biggest trade deal could spark conflicts, hurt farmers

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Asia-Pacific trade deal backed by China could hurt small scale farmers, cause more land conflicts, and leave workers in poorer nations without protection as they struggle to d...

Morocco vows to clear Polisario blockade of Western Sahara road

Morocco will clear the main road linking Western Sahara to Mauritania that has been blocked since Oct. 21 by supporters of the Polisario independence movement, it said on Friday.The Guerguerat crossing is the main land connection between Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020